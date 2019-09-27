This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
Sept. 25
2:37 a.m.: Officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of East 11th Street and South Engineer Avenue for an equipment violation. A passenger in the vehicle fled and was pursued. He was apprehended a short distance away and was found in possession of methamphetamine for sales, controlled pills for sales, and marijuana. They also had a Pettis County warrant for failure to appear, a Pettis County warrant for first-degree robbery with a $50,000 bond, and a Boone County failure to appear warrant with an $8,000 bond. Freddie G. Naylor, 52, of the 23000 block of state Route O, was arrested for the warrants, second-degree trafficking drugs, delivery/manufacture of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
Sept. 26
1:34 a.m.: Officers made contact with a subject at Hubbard Park who had an active Johnson County warrant. They were taken to the Pettis County Jail and a search of their bag revealed a controlled substance hidden inside. Jasmine D. Hagan, 22, of the 1800 block of Beacon Avenue was arrested for the warrant and possession of a controlled substance in a county jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.