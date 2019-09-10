This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
Sept. 8
12:36 a.m.: Ezra Lane Brust Kraft, 18, of the 1700 block of East Sixth Street, was issued a municipal court summons near the intersection of West 15th Street and South Moniteau Avenue for possession of marijuana. A traffic stop was conducted for a vehicle with no front license plate and failing to signal a turn. While talking with the driver, the officer noticed the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. A search of the occupants and the vehicle revealed marijuana and paraphernalia. The driver and one occupant were given a court summons; one of the subjects was a juvenile.
11:02 p.m.: William Issac Howe, 33, of the 600 block of South Montgomery Avenue, was arrested for two warrants at his residence. An officer responded to the residence to conduct a warrant check on a subject with two felony warrants. Upon arrival, the officer made contact with the suspect. Through a computer check with dispatch, two warrants were confirmed: an Independence warrant for second-degree rape and second-degree sodomy with a $50,000 cash-only bond and a Pettis County warrant for second-degree robbery with a $50,000 cash or surety bond.
Sept. 9
4:16 a.m.: Myreon Nicholas Briscoe, 26, of the 24000 block of Smasal Road, was issued a municipal court summons near the intersection of Poplar Place and Country Club Boulevard for possession of marijuana. A traffic stop was conducted for defective brake lights. The officer detected the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. A probable cause search of the vehicle revealed marijuana.
Sept. 10
6:46 a.m.: Jerrad Tyler Gilpin, 26, was arrested in the 900 block of South Quincy Avenue on a charge of stealing. An officer responded to the 1100 block of South Harding Avenue for a theft report. The victim said the suspect left the day prior with a bag full of clothing. The victim stated she later noticed several items of clothing missing including two dresses. The suspect was located, arrested and taken to the Pettis County Jail and placed on a 24-hour hold.
Incidents
Sept. 6
9:47 p.m.: A refrigerator, valued at more than $1,500, was reported stolen between Sept. 5 and Sept. 6 in the 400 block of West Sixth Street.
Sept. 8
2:21 p.m.: An officer spoke to a subject in the SPD lobby about a possible child molestation that occurred 10 or 11 years ago to their child, who was 7 or 8 at the time. The incident possibly happened in the area of Main Street and Missouri Avenue. The officer spoke to the child by phone. The investigation is ongoing.
Sept. 9
2:05 a.m.: A red Kawasaki Z125 pro motorcycle, valued at $2,500, was reported stolen in the 500 block of East 10th Street.
Sept. 10
6:59 a.m.: A victim in the 1100 block of South Harding Avenue reported a suspect stole a pink Acer laptop, two boxes of cigarette tubes, a double cigarette roller, eyeglasses, and money Sept. 8.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
Sept. 9
4:43 p.m.: Luis E. Mora, 22, of Sedalia, was arrested in Pettis County for driving while intoxicated, no insurance, no valid operators license, and failure to yield.
6:18 p.m.: Robert M. Marino, 27, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, was arrested in Saline County for felony delivery of a controlled substance. Kristi Portugal, 24, and Zachary T. Ross, 25, both of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, were arrested for felony possession of a controlled substance.
