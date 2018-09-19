Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
Sept. 17
8:05 p.m.: Gabriel Sebastian-Felipe, 24, of the 4200 block of West Main Street, was arrested on charges of operator’s license required and failure to yield to the right of way. An officer stopped Sebastian-Felipe’s vehicle near South Park Avenue and Wilkerson Street. Through investigation, the officer found Sebastian-Felipe was driving without a license and took him into custody.
Sept. 18
1:55 a.m.: Ryan James Camero Tuttle, 33, of the 1500 block of South Missouri Avenue, was arrested on charges of fourth-degree domestic assault and two counts of misdemeanor violation of a protection order. Officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of South Missouri Avenue in reference to a domestic disturbance. After investigating the incident, they took Tuttle into custody.
Incidents
July 27
6:50 p.m.: An officer spoke with a resident of the 2400 block of West First Street for a report of a theft. The resident said he came outside and found a female suspect inside his car stealing items out of it. The officer has since identified the suspect and is seeking charges.
Sept. 14
9 a.m.: An officer responded to the 400 block of East Boonville Road for a report of a domestic assault. A male suspect said his live-in girlfriend struck him in the face with an object and cut his eye. The female suspect said the man assaulted her, though she had no injuries. The male suspect then admitted to being in possession of marijuana but said it belonged to the female suspect. The officer seized the marijuana and is submitting charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia against both suspects. He filled out a 12-hour log for the allegations of domestic violence.
Sept. 15
5:15 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to a store in the 700 block of East Broadway Boulevard for a report of theft. An officer spoke with a complainant who said someone had taken her bag out of the front seat of her friend’s vehicle while she was inside shopping. She estimated the contents of the bag to be worth about $1,000. The officer is reviewing security camera footage for suspect information.
Sept. 16
2:45 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 900 block of South Beacon Avenue for an assault report. The caller said a known female suspect had entered the house about 2 a.m. and assaulted her. The suspect then left the area in a vehicle toward an unknown direction. The victim suffered minor injuries but refused medical treatment at the scene. The officer couldn’t locate the suspect at the time of the call.
Sept. 17
10:30 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 500 block of South State Fair Boulevard for a theft report. The caller said someone entered her vehicle between 5 p.m. Friday and 10:30 a.m. Monday and took a wallet containing cash and a debit card. The total value of the damage and the stolen items is about $500.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
Sept. 15
11:45 a.m.: Kenneth E. Collins, 34, of Lowry City, was arrested in Benton County on charges of felony possession of alprazolam, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and felony driving with a revoked license. Troopers also served felony warrants from Benton, Henry and Bates counties.
6:20 p.m.: Jerry D. Seigel, 54, of Warrensburg, was arrested in Johnson County on charges of driving while intoxicated and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway.
7:35 p.m.: Leon C. Boles, 28, of Stover, was arrested in Pettis County on charges of driving while intoxicated and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway.
9 p.m.: Samuel L. Bishop, 27, of Sedalia, was arrested in Saline County on a charge of driving while intoxicated.
11:50 p.m.: Jason M. Osburn, 38, of Sedalia was arrested in Pettis County on a charge of driving while intoxicated.
Sept. 16
2:35 a.m.: Jesse J. Curtis, 33, of Lee’s Summit, was arrested in Henry County on charges of driving while intoxicated and failure to drive on the right side of the roadway.
Sept. 17
10:20 a.m.: Shelly R. Martens, 45, of Tipton, was arrested in Morgan County on charges of felony third-degree assault and second-degree property damage.
