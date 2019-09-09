This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
Sept. 6
4:31 p.m.: An officer conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of South Washington Avenue and a passenger fled on foot. After a short foot pursuit and struggle, officers captured the suspect. Martin S. Browning, 33, of Goodson, was arrested for a warrant, felony resisting arrest, and misdemeanor fourth-degree assault.
8:31 p.m.: An officer was in the area of East 18th Street and South Ingram Avenue when someone reported there was a male who ran down the street, dropped something, and went between the houses. The officer made contact with a male in the area of East 19th Street between South Lamine Avenue and South Washington Avenue who matched the description. After an investigation and consent search, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were located. Derrick A. Clay, 35, of the 2400 block of West First Street, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
10:12 p.m.: An officer was dispatched to a business in the 3800 block of East Broadway Boulevard for an intoxicated subject who was driving. The vehicle was stopped in the 3800 block of East Broadway Boulevard and an investigation determined the driver was intoxicated. Savannah M.C. Perry, 25, of Lincoln, was arrested for four counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, driving while intoxicated, and transporting children under 16 years of age.
Sept. 7
12:42 a.m.: Zachary T. Pulliam, 20, of the 2100 block of Stonewood Circle, was arrested for violating an order of protection.
Incidents
Sept. 6
10:27 p.m.: Officers were dispatched to the 400 block of East Broadway Boulevard in reference to a shooting. Officers made contact with the subjects involved. An investigation revealed one subject went onto another’s property. After a verbal disturbance, one subject assaulted the other property owner. Then the property owner shot the other subject in the leg. The injured subject was transported to a medical facility. The case is being referred to the state prosecutor.
1:56 a.m.: An individual reported their black four-door 2017 Ford F-150 was stolen.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Office
Incidents
Sept. 7
6:10 a.m.: An individual reported their 2002 Mercury Mountaineer was stolen from their driveway in the 2000 block of South Marshall Avenue.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
Sept. 6
4:30 p.m.: Javier A. Reyes, 19, of Sedalia, was arrested in Pettis County for a Pettis County warrant, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of 11-35 grams of marijuana, and no seat belt.
Sept. 7
2:21 a.m.: Kimberly R. Bosworth, 52, of Kansas City, was arrested in Pettis County for driving while intoxicated.
7:15 p.m.: Stacey L. Combs, 37, of Warrensburg, was arrested in Johnson County for driving while intoxicated, failure to drive in a single lane, and no insurance.
Sept. 8
3:04 a.m.: Shankell L. Chappel, 37, of Kansas City, was arrested in Johnson County for driving while intoxicated and speeding.
10:52 p.m.: Randy J. Sosa, 40, of Kingsville, was arrested in Johnson County for driving while intoxicated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.