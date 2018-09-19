Kindred at Home partnered with EW Thompson Health and Rehab/Early Childhood Development, Cedarhurst and The Essex for a food drive. Together they collected 80 pounds of food for the Open Door Service Center.

From left are Kelly Cady, director of EW Thompson Early Learning Center, Kristen West, EW Thompson Health and Rehab administrator, Alicia Park, Kindred at Home Home Health specialist, Connie Chevalier, Cedarhurst Life Enrichment coordinator, and Stacy White, director of the Essex Sedalia.