2A_DemocratSalutes.jpg

Kindred at Home partnered with EW Thompson Health and Rehab/Early Childhood Development, Cedarhurst and The Essex for a food drive. Together they collected 80 pounds of food for the Open Door Service Center.

From left are Kelly Cady, director of EW Thompson Early Learning Center, Kristen West, EW Thompson Health and Rehab administrator, Alicia Park, Kindred at Home Home Health specialist, Connie Chevalier, Cedarhurst Life Enrichment coordinator, and Stacy White, director of the Essex Sedalia.

 Submitted photo

We invite readers to submit photos for “Community Snapshot,” which features images of local residents and events. Images must be current, in JPEG format and must be the property of the person submitting the photo. Please include your name, city and a contact telephone number with your submission (phone numbers will not be published). Please also include the names of all persons in the photo and any additional information. Email your submissions to news@sedaliademocrat.com. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.