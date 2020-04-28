Editor's Note: To recognize spring season student-athletes whose senior campaigns were canceled, the Sedalia Democrat is pleased to publish 2020 Vision, a series of stories highlighting 20 of the most accomplished baseball, softball, golf, soccer and track and field participants in the area.
Following a state semifinals loss in the 2017 Class 2 Baseball State Tournament, again relegating the Lincoln Cardinals to a third-place game, then-freshman Jackson Beaman exchanged the tears customary to season-altering setbacks for flames.
“We’re coming back here next year,” Beaman said with conviction.
Beaman twice issued this promise at Lincoln. After helping the Cardinals return to the Class 2 semifinals in 2017, reclaiming third place with a 9-3 victory over St. Vincent, he then led Lincoln football to back-to-back Class 1 Show-Me Bowl appearances under center as a junior and senior.
And while Beaman and the Cardinals were not prone to losing — he compiled a record of 104-9 since starting football in first grade — his tenacity to win back few-and-far-between losses helped define his career at Lincoln.
“It’s kind of what I pride myself on as a person is determination, grit, hard work and being respectful,” Beaman said. “Now, what I’ve learned is it takes harder work. … I really kind of use losses and stuff to add fuel to the fire.”
Beaman was a three-time all-state selection in baseball and was twice honored as all-state in football.
Even before MSHSAA canceled the 2020 spring sports campaign, Beaman was leaning on old losses — be it as a freshman and sophomore in the baseball semifinals or as a junior and senior in the football state title games — as motivation.
“I wanted to take us back to the final four and have another shot at a state championship,” Beaman said. “And hopefully get some revenge for what we didn’t get done in football the past two years.”
Committed to play baseball at the University of Missouri, Beaman said he is grateful losing this spring did not end his playing career. He said he will miss representing Lincoln.
“Not getting that last chance to compete with Lincoln on the front of my chest, that’s what kind of sticks with me, bugs me,” Beaman said. “I’ll never get the chance to win a state championship here like we all grew up thinking we were going to do. That bothers me that we didn’t get that one last chance.
“That’s the way it works sometimes. It’ll build me into the person I am.”
