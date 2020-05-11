Editor's Note: To recognize spring season student-athletes whose senior campaigns were canceled, the Sedalia Democrat is pleased to publish 2020 Vision, a series of stories highlighting 20 of the most accomplished baseball, softball, golf, soccer and track and field participants in the area.
Smith-Cotton baseball seniors Brett Grupe and Brayden Ballard have been teammates at every level.
Signing to continue their athletic careers at Central Missouri, the Tigers duo are preserving one of their favorite elements of the game.
“There’s that brotherhood,” Grupe said. “That short time you're there together you’re one team, you have to have that guys back.”
Apart from chasing a district championship, both players said the hardest loss among a canceled senior spring campaign was missing a season with their Smith-Cotton teammates.
“I kind of knew it was going to come,” Ballard said. “The NBA canceled, so it was only a matter of time before they canceled our stuff. It sucks, but there’s nothing you can do about it.”
Ballard said representing Sedalia, a smaller town among the Class 5 postseason field, was a highlight among his career with Grupe, which started in youth ball.
“We expect to win, but from the outside we’re the underdogs,” Ballard said. “I think we all really loved it. I really enjoyed that. … That’s how I like to play. I like playing against people who are supposed to be better than me and showing that I can stick with them.”
Ballard picked up all-district honors as a junior and was expected to lead a rotation that graduated a pair of seniors the season prior. Grupe started at quarterback, played basketball and was all over the Liberty Park Stadium infield for S-C baseball. Both will compete for innings at UCM, which advanced to the Division II College World Series in 2019.
Grupe said the pair of up for the challenge. And as his catcher for nearly 10 years, Grupe has plenty of credibility on their competitive edge.
“We’ve been playing together for years,” Grupe said. “I’ve kind of learned as a catcher, should I go out there and talk to them when things get rough? He’ll go out there and compete, so maybe he doesn't need that all the time.”
Counting former youth ball teammates and incoming UCM recruits as friends, Ballard and Grupe said they look forward to channeling their Sedalia Bandit days into collegiate wins.
“It’s awesome to know that I have some buddies going in,” Ballard said. “It helps to have some people that you’re already so close with, you’re already going to have that bond and you can just build off that.”
Alex Agueros can be reached at 660-826-1000, ext. 1483 or on Twitter @abagueros2.
