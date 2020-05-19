Editor's Note: To recognize spring season student-athletes whose senior campaigns were canceled, the Sedalia Democrat is pleased to publish 2020 Vision, a series of stories highlighting 20 of the most accomplished baseball, softball, golf, soccer and track and field participants in the area.
Qualifying for the state track and field meet in three straight years, Green Ridge’s Riley Hagedorn had failed to reach the podium, but improved her standing each try.
“I really thought this was my year,” Hagedorn said. “Last year, we walked out of the stadium and said ‘You know, you have next year.’”
Initially distraught at the cancellation of the 2020 high school spring sports season, support in the form of stadium lights, a parade and a barbecue have helped ease the sting of a lost campaign and strengthened her reverence for Green Ridge.
“All my friends at Green Ridge, we’re all going through the same thing,” Hagedorn said.
Among the first members of the Green Ridge junior high track and field teams, Hagedorn helped establish the Lady Tigers as conference leaders in the high jump and joined classmate Alex Rebikh as three-time state qualifiers.
Hagedorn said Green Ridge track and field coach Paul Fletcher encouraged participants to try each event. But it was a jump-off in the school parking lot that helped sort out her main event, high jump.
“Everyone wanted to run track, but no one knew anything about it,” Hagedorn said. “We were in seventh grade jumping in the school parking lot. I just got so competitive.”
As an all-state volleyball selection, Hagedorn said she believes the track program can grow into the perennial district challenger that the Lady Tigers are on the court. She cited how quickly the program has grown already, including the high jumpers the team has recruited.
“Our community is so great, it’s amazing,” Hagedorn said. “Look at our banners on the wall. It can be that way for track, too, because our track program has a lot of potential.”
She credits her father, Brad, who is the track and field coach at Smith-Cotton, for her interest in track and field.
“I was running around Jennie Jayes stadium for so long,” Hagedorn said. “He made it to every single volleyball game, basketball game and if he didn’t make it to a [track and field] meet, I would always get a text from him.”
Having attended Green Ridge since second grade, when varsity sports appeared within range, Hagedorn said there was little thought given to a decision between Green Ridge or S-C.
“I don’t think my parents ever came out and said ‘You can pick,’” Hagedorn said. “But there was never a point in time that I was going to leave Green Ridge.”
Hagedorn said she wants to maintain local ties, with plans to pursue degrees at State Fair Community College and the University of Central Missouri.
She wants to stay close to support the athletic pursuits of her brothers, not just because they are family, but because they’re from Green Ridge.
“Green Ridge just means too much to me,” Hagedorn said. “This is where I’ve grown up.”
Alex Agueros can be reached at 660-826-1000, ext. 1483 or on Twitter @abagueros2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.