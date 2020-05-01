Bo Kroenke is one of a kind.
After helping his cousins Tyler and Trevor Kroenke and his brother Boone place third as a team at the 2017 Class 1 Boys Golf State Championship as a freshman, Bo Kroenke was imbued with a coolness under pressure and an independent spirit.
“I don’t feel a lot of pressure usually,” Bo said. “I felt a lot of pressure in golf my freshman year, especially at state and sectionals and stuff like that.”
Having witnessed his brother and the class of 2017 carry the football, basketball and golf programs to state prominence, Bo was compelled to help uphold that status in his own way.
“There was never a lot of pressure to be just like them. I wanted to be my own,” Bo said. “I didn’t want to strip away what Boone had. I just wanted to work on building my own legacy.”
On the golf course, Bo’s way was usually the shortest path.
As a sophomore, Bo earned medalist at the sectional tournament with an 18-hole, 9-over-par total of 80 at The Oaks at Tan-Tar-a. He then shaved 11 strokes from his two-round, 36-hole state performance as a freshman, tying for fourth individually with a 155.
Competing for state as a junior at Sedalia Country Club, despite shooting a 149, Bo was humbled by a fourth-place finish. Along the way, Bo collected medalist honors and helped Lincoln return as Kaysinger Conference Tournament champs, besting the field by 10 strokes with a 72 at Triple Creek in Cole Camp.
Falling just short at state last season made this year’s cancellation that much more difficult.
“It definitely hit different because I knew my time at Lincoln was over,” Bo said. “I was pretty upset about it. … I wanted to for sure try to win another district championship with my team and have another shot at state. I wanted to get up there and win it this time. Not having the opportunity to do that really stinks.”
During shelter-at-home orders that shelved the spring season, Bo is hitting golf balls into a mat in his basement and working on the farm.
“Life kind of goes on out here,” Bo said. “Obviously some stuff has changed, but the drive-thrus are open, they’re cranking out food. It’s not as different as it is to some other people, I should say.”
Without a spring season to chase down his remaining goals, Bo said that his most cherished spring sport memory, among all the individual accolades, was the season-long experience of golfing with his family as a freshman.
“It was something I wish I could have done all four years of my high school career,” Bo said. “(Boone) is always somebody to look up to. … In my opinion, there wasn’t much of a better role for high school kids.”
Alex Agueros can be reached at sports@sedaliademocat.com or on Twitter @abagueros2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.