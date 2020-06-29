Editor's Note: To recognize spring season student-athletes whose senior campaigns were canceled, the Sedalia Democrat is pleased to publish 2020 Vision, a series of stories highlighting 20 of the most accomplished baseball, softball, golf, soccer and track and field participants in the area.
Moments after the whistles sounded on a season-ending match with Springfield Catholic, the Lady Bulldogs were focused on a return to the district championship.
Stover soccer head coach Chris Witte said even before two straight trips to the district final, he anticipated a successful spring 2020.
“You have no idea,” Witte said. “Even when they were in middle school I was saying, ‘Wait until they’re seniors.’ … We were just laser focused on this year.”
With the experience of six returning seniors, including three college commits, Witte and the Lady Bulldogs had reason to believe they could improve on a 15-win, 12-shutout campaign that ended at the hands Springfield Catholic, winners of 10 district titles in 11 seasons.
“We were definitely looking at winning the district title,” Witte said. “That’s something we hadn’t done yet, and I thought we had a chance. … I felt that we were going to be able to compete.”
Last season, the Lady Bulldogs kept pace with a juggernaut on the strength of its defense.
“Blanking teams, that was something we were very proud of,” Witte said.
Witte added that the team chemistry that bonded that defense — and the work ethic of an inspired group — will be difficult to replace.
“They had played together for so long,” Witte said. “They were able to kind of trust each other, and they always know that they have someone behind them to back them up.”
When schools started canceling in-person classes, the Lady Bulldogs were at practice.
“We had one last practice where we basically played the whole time,” Witte said. “There were definitely a lot of tears. It was an odd feeling. We didn’t know if we would be coming back or not.
“We were all optimistic we would get a season but as things progressed it became obvious that it wouldn’t.”
Emily Bauer, who led the team last year with 13 goals, and Jenna Bellis are committed to State Fair Community College. Kaitlyn Carl is headed to Hannibal-Lagrange and shares National Guard plans with Bella Conley.
Gracie Thompson plans to study political science at the University of Central Missouri and Angela Varvaryuk will study criminal justice at Missouri State University. Witte said if they had other plans, they could have also continued their playing careers.
“They put in the extra effort and put in the extra work.”
But should each senior find a way to play soccer again, the “What if?” surrounding a promising Lady Bulldogs campaign will sit with members, fans and coach Witte for some time.
“It was like someone just cut the wind out of your sails,” Witte said. “It’s hard to describe how it felt. I know the girls felt the same way. They were emotional wrecks for a couple of days.
“It was definitely a gutting feeling, especially when you feel like there’s nothing you can do about it.”
Alex Agueros can be reached at sports@sedaliademocrat.com or on Twitter @abagueros2.
