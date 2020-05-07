Editor's Note: To recognize spring season student-athletes whose senior campaigns were canceled, the Sedalia Democrat is pleased to publish 2020 Vision, a series of stories highlighting 20 of the most accomplished baseball, softball, golf, soccer and track and field participants in the area.
Behind the plate for a pair semifinal runs, including a program-first state softball championship, Lincoln senior Haley Mackey is used to heavy lifting.
But without a senior season to defend the title, Mackey is putting in work on the farm.
“My job, I lift heavy stuff all the time, so I get a little workout in,” she said.
Providing backstop security and line-drive power unparalleled by spring softball contemporaries, Mackey represented the blue-collar strength necessary to lead the red-and-white Lady Cards to a state title.
“I never went up there trying to hit home runs,” Mackey said. “I just go up there to make good contact, try to get a base hit.”
Mackey committed to State Fair Community College after hitting better than .400 as a junior, helping Lincoln capture its first-ever state championship. Joined by one other senior in Chloe Reese, Mackey said the Lady Cards were well-equipped to defend their title.
“It was going to be kind of difficult, but having those younger girls who had that experience at the high level, it wasn’t going to be that different,” Mackey said. “We’ve all known each other for a number of years.”
Tight-knit camaraderie was not only an advantage to the champion Lady Cards, but it was her favorite part of the game, Mackey said.
“Playing with the girls that I played with since I was nine years old, they made everything so much better,” Mackey said. “It was easier communicating on and off the field. We never had any problems team-wise, we just always knew we needed to communicate to each other. I think that’s what set us apart, we knew how to play together. We knew how to play as a team.”
Lincoln leaned on its team chemistry to endure two extra-inning contests at the state semifinals. Mackey scored the first run as the Lady Cardinals outlasted Potosi 2-1 before Lincoln snapped an eighth-inning tie with five runs in the championship game over Kennett.
“In the semifinals, when we were going into extra innings and everybody was so tired,” Mackey said. “We just kept talking each other up in the dugout, cracking jokes, trying to keep that energy alive and going strong so we could get that win.”
Losing a state title defense and a dugout of childhood friends, Mackey said she has accepted an initially shocking and still disappointing decision to cancel the spring season.
“Enjoy every single second that you can,” Mackey said. “Because you just never know.”
Alex Agueros can be reached at 660-826-1000, ext. 1483 or on Twitter @abagueros2.
