Editor's Note: To recognize spring season student-athletes whose senior campaigns were canceled, the Sedalia Democrat is pleased to publish 2020 Vision, a series of stories highlighting 20 of the most accomplished baseball, softball, golf, soccer and track and field participants in the area.
Bred for speed, few animals represent racetrack dominance better than a Greyhound.
And entering the 2020 track and field season, fewer runners were faster than Windsor senior Jonah Roberts.
While the cancellation of his senior campaign of sprints and relays was disappointing, the Benedictine College commit said he was proud to represent the ‘Hounds of Henry County.
“I like to be able to show that people from Windsor can do special things,” Roberts said.
He is even more proud of his influence on its legacy to come.
“The younger guys, anything I can do I know that they can do too,” Roberts said. “Expect good things from the football team next year. … I know those guys younger than me, that have a lot of good things ahead of them.”
Roberts qualified for the Class 2 MSHSAA Track and Field Championships as a sophomore and junior, capturing fourth in the 200-meter dash with a time of 22.29 seconds and finishing runner-up in the 100 in 11 seconds flat.
Sprinting is simple, Roberts said, and that’s what he likes about it.
“What I like about sprinting, it’s like the premier physical activity that really shows off how athletically dominant you can be, other than strength,” Roberts said. “There’s nothing else that shows how off athletic you are than how fast you can run.
“Me vs. you, who can get to the finish line faster? Really simple competitiveness. Everyone is giving everything they have, and whoever has the most wins.”
Roberts showcased his quickness on the gridiron, claiming back-to-back all-state honors as tailback and helping the Greyhounds to its first district title since 1989.
But for all the rewards athletics offered: postseason trophies, medals and a dual-scholarship to Benedictine, Roberts said he most valued working with his teammates.
“Me and my teammates always had a lot of fun at the meets, talking to other people,” Roberts said. “I used to not talk to people much. Over the last couple of years I’ve come out of my shell a little bit. I’d say that was a big thing.”
He cited last season’s sectional track meet, in which Windsor qualified five athletes to state, as a cherished high school memory. For Roberts, it represented what working hard as a team could accomplish.
As the lone senior in that group, Roberts takes pride in knowing his most memorable contributions may be his influence on the next group of state-level talent from his small-town community.
“That’s part of my motivation,” Roberts said. “I’m glad that I have it.”
