Editor's Note: To recognize spring season student-athletes whose senior campaigns were canceled, the Sedalia Democrat is pleased to publish 2020 Vision, a series of stories highlighting 20 of the most accomplished baseball, softball, golf, soccer and track and field participants in the area.
Returning seven seniors to follow a season that ended in the district championship match, Smith-Cotton girls soccer was poised to make some noise in 2020.
Instead, the Lady Tigers never distributed jerseys before MSHSAA axed the 2020 Spring Sports campaign due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We hadn’t even gotten that far to be able to talk about some of our targets,” said S-C head coach Meredith Brick. “Not only the seniors, but our entire team was excited because we did have such a great season last year and wanted to build on that.”
Brick said she waited until after practice to relay the message to the team.
“It was one of the hardest things to communicate to my team,” Brick said. “There were girls who were sad, girls who were mad and those who were everywhere in between.
“After that, I never saw them in person again. We were supposed to practice in-person the next week but we were advised not to. Beyond that, I had to communicate everything through our team app.”
Finishing with a record of 6-14-2 in the first season of Brick’s tenure, the Lady Tigers improved to 11-8 in 2019, winning their first seven matches but losing the next five before appearing in their first district title match in nine years.
Even without a canceled spring, Brick said the Class of 2020 was in a unique situation.
“Any time young people get a new coach it's an adjustment period,” Brick said. “It’s been an adjustment period for a majority of their careers. … Through our time together we were able to find the common ground and really start to work toward a program that cultivates success. This senior class is a big part of that.”
Of the seven rostered seniors, Megan Toops, Tayian Williams and Sabra Moon are continuing their athletic careers at State Fair Community College. SFCC head coach Jaime Beltran said he believes he recruited a defender, an forward and a warrior.
“We are really happy to have them,” Beltran said. “They had a couple of practices, and that’s it. They didn’t have a senior season at all. This is going to be a chance to make up for that a little bit.”
Moon projects to help the Lady Roadrunners attack, which scored 11 goals in 16 matches last year.
“She was somebody it was hard not to notice on the field,” Beltran said. “Hopefully they’ll hit the ground running. It takes some added importance between quarantine and no season … It’s not even their fault; it does take some time to get it back.”
Beltran, entering his fourth year in Sedalia, counted Toops among the most talented defenders he has seen at Smith-Cotton.
“You look at positioning off the ball, how they make their defensive runs, the spaces they cover,” said of scouting defenders. “And when they’re one-on-one, do they know how to take on that attacker, redirect them. … [Toops] is calm in possession. I always saw her feet stay relatively calm with the ball.”
Williams entered spring having recovered from a serious hip injury suffered last season. Beltran commended her toughness in rehabilitation.
“The hip injury she had could have ended a lot of people’s careers,” Beltran said. “She’s got the confidence to come and play at this level. Work ethic, effort-wise, it’s all there. I would have loved to see her play this spring, I know she’ll be a contributor, it’s just a matter of where and how much.”
Count the coaching staff at S-C among those who also would have loved to see them play. Brick said preseason attitudes were positive and even the weather cooperated, with the team outdoors nearly every day during a fair spring.”
“We had been building, building, building and had a chance to compete,” Brick said. “And that was taken away from us.”
Alex Agueros can be reached at sports@sedaliademocrat.com or on Twitter @abagueros2.
