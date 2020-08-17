After a week of practices, Smith-Cotton coaches and players are acclimating to the screening process and return-to-play requirements issued by the school and MSHSAA in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Required to check temperatures, wear masks, sanitize equipment and design drills that encourage social distancing, coaches representing four fall sports at S-C said that while the extra work is a new challenge, participants are willing to do whatever it takes to play.
“I don’t see it as a big hindrance, I just think it’s just something we have to do,” said S-C softball coach Josh Dawson. “It’s just a new world kind of deal, you have to figure out a way to live in it. If this is what they need me to do, that’s what I’m going to do.”
About 30 participants arrived for the first practices at softball, boys soccer and volleyball. Equipped with two thermometers each, the screening process has lasted around 10-15 minutes.
Coaches provide temperature screenings for all Smith-Cotton participants prior to every practice and game. Reading exceeding 100 degrees will warrant a second screen.
A second reading exceeding 100 degrees is recorded as a positive screen which, after contacting relevant authorities, requires clearance by a healthcare provider, documentation of a negative test outcome or a 14-day quarantine period.
Individuals with confirmed COVID-19 cases, as well as those who had close or direct contact with the individual, will not participate for 14 days.
Dawson said players have accepted the guidelines because they understand what’s on the line.
“It’s more just a checklist item type thing. Just make sure that you're checking off the boxes,” Dawson said. “I think the precautions are good, just based on the fact that if I do lighten up, we could lose a whole season. … I would hate for that to happen.”
Smith-Cotton boys soccer head coach Ethan Weller said the process is a bit uncomfortable. However, citing long-term effects of COVID-19 on the heart and lungs as a concern, said temperature checks and face coverings are appropriate measures.
“I just explained to the kids, we’re just trying to minimize,” Weller said. “It’s like wearing shin guards. It doesn’t guarantee that you won’t break your leg. It minimizes the chances of you breaking your leg.”
Weller added that soccer is an outdoor sport that, at least during practice, can offer itself to social distancing.
“You’re not going to run into everyone on the soccer field in a game, or in a practice,” Weller said. “We’ve tried to put our training groups, so far, and train them in separate groups. It’s easy right now to have upperclassmen train together and underclassmen train together.”
Indoors, Lady Tigers volleyball coach Diane Shipley said calls to “mask up, spread out,” have become regular during the first week of practices.
“The girls have been great,” Shipley said. “I think they just want to play.”
The group had its guidelines challenged early when severe weather forced the team to take cover in separate locker rooms to allow for physical distance. Shipley said the team will adjust the way they celebrate points, clean equipment and even take shelter if they can play in 2020.
“It adds a little bit more time, but if we can keep playing, that’s the big thing,” Shipley said.
Michelle Steger opened her first practice as Smith-Cotton boys swim and dive head coach taking temperatures. She echoed the sentiment that student-athletes are willing to do what it takes to play.
“Our kids are so excited, they are willing to do whatever they need to do,” Steger said.
While social distancing is a challenge in the water, Steger added that swimmers are required to wear sandals and siblings must share a lane.
“We can only spread out so much in swim,” Steger said. “We’re very limited in space. We do have some siblings who are required to share a lane. … Diving, at this point, we have two divers. One’s on the board, one’s getting out of the water. They’re not both standing around at the same time, too.”
While each program expressed tolerance and flexibility toward the return-to-play guidelines, there is a chance that credit will be tested.
Last week, as more than 3,000 football games were canceled across NCAA Division I-III, MSHSAA introduced an option for alternate fall and spring campaigns should schools be unable to compete during the traditional season.
Weller said coaches and players are doing their best to acclimate to a fluid situation.
“Just the year that we’ve had, since 2020 started, there’s been so many factors and unknowns,” Weller said. “You get information and a week later that info changes. I think that puts a lot of people at unease.”
Alex Agueros can be reached at sports@sedaliademocrat.com or on Twitter @abagueros2.
