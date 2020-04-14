During a bowl game that produced 60 points combined, five of them meant a great deal to one of Sedalia’s own.
Smith-Cotton graduate Blake Grupe, entering his redshirt junior season as placekicker at Arkansas State, looks forward to a return to Jonesboro, Arkansas, after setting the single-season points record for the Red Wolves.
With spring ball canceled due to health concerns regarding the spread of coronavirus, Grupe returned home in March to train toward improving on his record-breaking campaign.
“They can’t make us do anything or go anywhere until everything clears up,” Grupe said. “If you want to better yourself, you’ve got to be able to put the work in.”
Grupe sharpened his focus after his sophomore year when, after usurping the season-opening starter in Week 3, he hit 14 of 21 field-goal attempts in 11 games. During exit meetings, Grupe was told his potential replacement would be on campus next season.
“They told me what I needed to hear,” Grupe said. “They were bringing in somebody to take my spot. … That’s obviously going to push you to work harder.”
He responded by hitting 19 of 22 field-goal attempts and 53 of 54 point-after attempts, highlighted by a 46-yarder in the first half of a 34-26 victory over Florida International University in the Camellia Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama to eclipse the single-season scoring record.
“It was one of the best balls I hit all year,” Grupe said. “It was a no doubter. That was a pretty big celebration on the sideline.”
After an exciting sequence that put ASU ahead 17-7, Grupe was “on to the next one,” during a wet and wild shootout that finished 34-26, Red Wolves. He finished the season with 110 points.
Dealing almost exclusively with high-leverage situations, Grupe said pregame routines, visualization and countless practice reps helped build the confidence necessary to hold his position — and fend off challengers.
“Mental toughness is one of the biggest things in kicking and special teams in general,” Grupe said. “You have to be able to do your job no matter what the circumstances are.”
Smith-Cotton football head coach Charlie McFail said he witnessed firsthand how frequently Grupe practiced. Competing for S-C soccer and football in the same season, Grupe often worked individually to improve his range and accuracy.
“You knew he was gonna be good no matter what he did,” McFail said. “It’s exciting; I love to see an S-C tiger represent like that.”
During his record-setting campaign, Grupe collected a pair of weekly Sun Belt Conference, a nomination for the Burlsworth Trophy and finalist status for the Lou Groza Award.
Presented to outstanding walk-on athletes and placekickers, respectively, landing on the Burlsworth and Lou Groza shortlists may put Grupe among kickers to watch for those more loyal to NFL teams than for those loyal to Arkansas State or Smith-Cotton.
Grupe said he was both humbled and motivated by his excellent campaign in Jonesboro.
“You don’t let awards and recognition define you,” Grupe said. “You have a lot more respect among the team. You’re looked at as a leader in the specialist room. But in the end, you’re still the same person. … It just makes you want it even more.”
