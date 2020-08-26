Area referees and officials are prepared to cover games safely during the high school fall sports season.
Officiating the alternate fall and spring seasons is another question.
Todd Rusk, an assigner for Sedalia Football Officials Association, said uncertainty around alternate seasons offered to Missouri schools unable to compete traditionally due to the coronavirus pandemic heightens the importance for officials to observe specific safety measurements.
“School districts and administrators are going to try to keep students in schools, so we have to do our part,” Rusk said. “We have to understand that our districts are trying to keep our students in the building.
“It will be tough, but we’ll be prepared.”
Missouri State High School Activities Association Board of Directors approved Aug. 13 the option to play alternate fall and spring seasons.
The alternate fall season is scheduled to begin March 12 and conclude May 1. The alternate spring season is slated for May 14-July 10. Schools choosing the alternate fall season are automatically registered for the alternate spring season, though individual programs can opt-out by contacting MSHSAA.
Should area schools opt for the alternate fall season, Rusk said personnel may be stretched thin. The Sedalia Football Officials Association reported 18 registered members to the MSHSAA Officials Manual in spring, but less are available going into the season Friday.
Rusk said his position as Cole Camp baseball head coach may conflict with spring football.
“I sure want to officiate, but I am obligated to coach,” Rusk said. “My professional contract supersedes my official contract. I’m not sure how many of us that will affect. … As far as scheduling and officiating, myself and my crew, we plan on Friday nights in the fall. We’ve never had to plan for Friday nights in late winter-early spring.”
Andy Williams, who represents the Central District on the MSHSAA Officials Advisory Committee and is an Official Game Observer for volleyball, agreed that assignments may be tested during the alternate seasons. MSHSAA’s Officials Manual lists 25 registered members of the Sedalia Officials Association for volleyball.
“If it would go from fall to spring they’re going to be hard pressed to find the amount of officials that you’re going to need,” Williams said. “You have some that do dual sports.
“We do have some referees that coach softball. That’s going to be one of the kickers if the official is also a coach.”
Per MSHSAA guidelines, officials are required to wear face coverings “any time they are not doing strenuous physical activity.” One official will join team captains for the coin toss, social distancing is encouraged between snaps and handshakes are banned.
Williams said masks will rarely come off during a volleyball match. Whistles can fit under certain masks — some of which are designed with a whistle compartment — while some officials will use handheld whistles.
He added that officials will be subject to the screening process set by individual schools. MSHSAA required temperature screening in a July 15 news release detailing return-to-play guidelines.
“We were told to be flexible,” Williams said. “Go with it. We’ll play as long as we can play. That’s what we have to keep remembering.”
Alex Agueros can be reached at sports@sedaliademocrat.com or on Twitter @abagueros2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.