COLUMBIA — Battle got out to a fast and furious start on Saturday then cruised to a 49-9 victory over Smith-Cotton in a game rescheduled due to COVID-19 issues.
The Spartans and Tigers were scheduled to play Oct. 2 but the game was postponed due to COVID-19 quarantines in the S-C program. Battle’s opponent for Friday, Rock Bridge, had the same issue this week, as did S-C’s opponent, Capital City. The bulk of S-C’s program came out of quarantine Friday morning, so the Tigers had limited opportunities to prepare for the game.
S-C senior running back Chase McMullin came into Saturday thinking the Tigers might pull off a surprise win, with players eager to get back on the field and play.
“We saw the complete opposite; we were unprepared,” McMullin said. “The approach (Friday) was we had two practices, so we were just trying to cram everything we do in a week into one day of two practices. It was not enough time against a big opponent. I think we had a chance to beat them, we could have beat them … we just weren’t prepared.”
Battle opened the game with an 80-yard drive that ended with a six-yard touchdown run by quarterback Khaleel Dampier. Before the first quarter ended, the Spartans added a 53-yard punt return for a score by Jaylen Broadus, an 85-yard TD run by Gerry Marteen and a Rickie Dunn 47-yard run for a score for a 28-0 lead.
S-C Head Coach Charlie McFail wasn’t surprised by what the Spartans showed early in the game.
“They ran exactly what we were working on all week,” he said. “They just were more athletic, outran us and our guys weren’t quite ready to play. We knew there would be some difficulty with the down time that we had. We put in work, we just weren’t able to put in the physical work and that showed up today.”
Marteen added TD runs of 10 and 25 yards as the Spartans expanded their advantage to 42-0 at halftime. With the clock running in the second half, S-C got on the board with a two-yard TD run by McMullin. Battle (4-1, 2-1 CMAC) came back with a 76-yard TD run by Marteen and the Tigers (0-6, 0-4 CMAC) finished the game with a 33-yard field goal by Wesley Morrison.
McMullin sees the Tigers’ late-game success as something to build from.
“When we have success, it sparks something. We get something going and we start playing how we want to play,” he said. “Without some sort of success, everyone puts their head down immediately and it’s over. But when we start having small successes one by one, start piling them on, we can drive down the field on anyone. If we do that starting off instead of waiting until the fourth quarter, I think we can compete with Helias,” the Tigers’ next opponent.
McFail was pleased to see the Tigers keep fighting.
“It’s good when you’re getting whipped to come back at the end and get some good plays in. … We want to build on the positive side of it and we will,” he said. “This was not the type of effort I wanted to see today. We didn’t look very good at times, but we did some pretty good things defensively and offensively. There’s nothing you can do but keep working to get better.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.