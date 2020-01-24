Talk about a clean entry.
Smith-Cotton senior Autumn Bauer beat the Lady Tigers program record with an 11-dive total of 304.55 points in the 1-meter diving event Thursday as part of the West Central Classic at Joseph W. Arbisi Pool in Sedalia.
Bauer, who started diving last season, snapped Kayla Archambault’s record of 301.70, which was set in 2017. She said the record was in her sights after her first full season, and exited the water Thursday confident she reached her goal.
“I knew I was on track,” Bauer said. “After I started getting better, it was something I had set toward. Maybe I can do it. I just thought it would be something really cool to do, to push myself to do better.”
Smith-Cotton coach Jerry Tankersley said Bauer turned in an exceptional performance.
“She really dove well today, honestly,” Tankersley said. “She had a great day. Normally she has a couple off-dives and today she pretty much hit them all. … About half of them, I was like, ‘Whoa. She really hit that one.’”
Bauer said a forward 1-1/2 somersault pike highlighted a strong set of inward dives. Finishing second behind Warrensburg’s McKenzie Jeffrey (400.10), Bauer credited her record-breaking ascent to a supporting cast of teammates.
“I got last place almost every single meet last year,” Bauer said. “It really wasn’t individual. It was my teammates, too. Because I do this for fun. It’s not for competition. I do it to come out and have fun with my friends. Really, it was just practicing and having fun.”
Lady Tigers seniors Hunter Sparks, Calyssa Plymell, junior Kaitlin Garrison and sophomore Jessi Sparks captured the 200-yard medley relay in a time of 2 minutes, 19.34 seconds.
Jessi Sparks won the 100-yard butterfly in 1:31.40, while Hunter Sparks claimed first place in the 500-yard freestyle (6:31.90) and 100-yard backstroke (1:16.49).
Sacred Heart sophomore Arly Ponce finished the 100 breastroke in a first-place time of 1:24.51.
Alex Agueros can be reached at sports@sedaliademocat.com or on Twitter @abagueros2.
