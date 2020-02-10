It was Cole Camp’s night.
After recognizing Cole Camp athletic director William Smart for more than 50 years of service, the Bluebirds secured its first Kaysinger Conference Tournament championship in seven years with a 63-48 victory over Green Ridge at the Fred E. Davis Multipurpose Center in Sedalia.
Bluebirds head coach Kevin Shearer said he was proud to uphold Cole Camp’s successful reputation founded in part by Smart and 15-time tournament winner Robert Farrington.
“We just want to carry on the Cole Camp tradition,” Shearer said. “Mr. Smart is part of the big duo: William Smart and Robert Farrington. … Them men were Cole Camp. I’m just another piece of that puzzle trying to push it along.”
Bluebirds senior Kaden Harms led all scorers with 19 points, followed by classmates Landon Baalman and Ruvim Garbuzov with 15 and 12 points, respectively.
Harms and Garbuzov swatted away Green Ridge possessions to help fuel a 12-0 run in the second period. Tigers senior Tanner Hoos landed a 3-pointer at the horn to end the scoring drought and pull the halftime standing to 33-20.
Usually the Bluebirds’ leading scorer, Harms proved to be just as important defensively against Green Ridge’s perimeter scorers and inside threats.
“He’s a long-armed kid, he’s good off the floor, he’s got good hand-eye skill,” Shearer said. “I don’t really believe in blocking shots but, tonight, that was a big deal.”
Wearing a white face guard through the tournament, Green Ridge senior Alex Rebikh was a recognizable figure. Fouling out with less than 3 minutes to play, “The Masked Slasher” exited with a team-high 18 points and garnered applause from both cheering sections. Green Ridge senior Carson Brown finished with 15 points — all recorded in the second half.
Seven players scored for Cole Camp, with juniors Dayton Oelrichs and Garrett Strathman providing defensive depth and timely 3-pointers. Shearer likened his role players and starters to tools in a workshop, and was proud of contributions from non-starters Saturday.
“We can’t do anything by ourselves,” Shearer said. “We’re all just tools to the whole thing. Tonight, some of the guys that normally we’re not using exclusively stepped up and actually, you could probably say they won that basketball game.”
It is the first tournament championship for Shearer, who replaced Dan Schnell as head coach last spring, and first since then-head coach Tom Ward and the Bluebirds defeated Sacred Heart in 2013.
Cole Camp (17-3) plays 7 p.m. Tuesday at Sacred Heart in Sedalia.
Green Ridge (14-5) travels to Hughesville 7 p.m. Tuesday to face Northwest.
Alex Agueros can be reached at sports@sedaliademocat.com or on Twitter @abagueros2.
