There are new lights at Centennial Field.
Installed by the Sedalia Parks and Recreation Department as Smith-Cotton softball opened practices Aug. 10, the new gameday fixtures, through three games, have proven a little too bright for the Lady Tigers.
Smith-Cotton (0-3) surrendered nine runs in the fourth inning of a 14-3 loss Tuesday against Bolivar in Sedalia.
“A few good innings and one bad one,” said S-C head coach Josh Dawson. “You lose a little focus and lose a little energy when you’re in a ballgame and all of a sudden not in one.”
Multiple errors contributed to the crooked fourth frame and, in the fifth, a misplay on a relay throw allowed an inside-the-park home run.
“Defensively, we just have a lot of stuff we need to work on and get better at,” Dawson said. “If you make routine plays and you don’t walk anybody, you’ll be in every game. … We’ll get on the infield tomorrow.”
Smith-Cotton plated three as sophomores Paris Hammer, Hannah Hamsher, seniors Alexis Spencer, Raine Hester and Emilee Simon reached base in consecutive at-bats. Lady Tigers senior Karlie Franklin and Hammer enjoyed multi-hit performances.
The Lady Tigers trailed 11-3 entering the fifth, when Hester relieved Hammer in the circle. Hammer allowed two runs in the first and retired the Liberators over the next two frames.
Two Sedalia baserunners were thrown out at third base, including a pickoff for the final out.
While disappointed with the defensive outing, Dawson credited sharp opponents during S-C’s slow start. California dealt the Lady Tigers a 13-0 loss Friday to start the season. Father Tolton, which won a Class 2 district tournament last season, beat S-C in a Boonville Tournament affected by rain. Bolivar captured its Class 3 district bracket last year.
Smith-Cotton (0-3) travels to Clinton on Thursday.
Alex Agueros can be reached at sports@sedaliademocrat.com or on Twitter @abagueros2.
