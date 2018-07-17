Forty-eight hours removed from an 8-2 defeat at Joplin, the Outlaws again had Sedalia’s number, defeating the Bombers 5-4 Monday night at Liberty Park.
Despite still owning the MINK League’s best record, it marked the fourth defeat in the Bombers’ last five outings.
“I call a spade a spade, and we haven’t been playing very well the last week,” said Bombers head coach Craig McAndrews. “That’s partly on me, but we’re gonna find a way in these next five or six games to win it. We’re gonna find the right guy, the right lineup. Because right now it’s not working.
“That was a winnable game.”
After three scoreless innings, each team posted a three-spot on the scoreboard -- Joplin in the fourth, followed by the home team in the fifth, with one of Sedalia’s runs scored on a walk, another on a hit batter. Nick Hagedorn tripled to score Nathan Tribble in the sixth to give the Bombers a lead, but Joplin (13-22) snatched it right back in the top of the seventh a two-run double from Blake Wynn..
Each team’s relievers kept the offense quiet. Joplin’s Jacob Compton allowed just two hits and one run in 4 1/3 innings, while Elijah Richeson, who came on for Bombers’ starter Jackson Schmedding, only allowed one hit in seven Outlaws’ batters faced.
The Bombers dropped all but one of their four contests played over the weekend, beginning with an 11-6 defeat Friday in Nevada where they collected eight hits and drew as many walks, but committed a handful of errors.
Joplin’s Tyler McGrew struck out 11 Bombers in six innings as part of Saturday night’s defeat when solo shots by Ryan Flores and Hagedorn accounted for Sedalia’s only runs.
Sedalia then split a Sunday doubleheader with the Ozark Generals. The Bombers (23-13) took the first game 6-2, powered by nine hits, including Dillion Belle’s second home run of the year, but couldn’t muster enough offense in a 6-1 nightcap defeat.
McAndrews attributed the skid to a dip in the team’s energy level, but pledged that better production was on the horizon.
“It’s 110 degrees out and you’re traveling every single day,” McAndrews said. Late in the season, how tough are you and how can you get through it? This is what the scouts want to know. Can the guys play 50 games in a row? Can you play through the heat and on the road?”
“Right now, we’re not doing that, but I promise you we will find a way.”
The Bombers will have a chance to right the wrongs when they again face the Outlaws Tuesday evening at home.
Bryan Everson can be reached at 660-530-0147 or on Twitter @BryanEversonSD.
