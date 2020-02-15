Smith-Cotton battled back from a 10-point second-half deficit to take a two-point lead in the fourth quarter, but Boonville weathered the Tigers’ pressure defense to push ahead for a 65-56 win Friday night in the S-C gym.
S-C senior guard Keith Hawkins tied the game at 50-50 on a driving layup after a sloppy free-for-all that saw the Tigers and Pirates gain and lose possession of the ball a half-dozen times in a half minute. S-C’s Dane Foster then gave the Tigers a 52-50 lead on a layup off of a Matt Thompson steal and assist with 3:44 left to play.
Boonville responded immediately, with Tyson Franklin connecting on a three-pointer to give the Pirates a lead they would not relinquish. Smith-Cotton Head Coach Kevin Thomas said the Pirates’ play in the paint was the difference in the game.
“They made some winning plays. They got a couple of and-ones, a couple of big rebounds down late and they really hurt us inside,” Thomas said. “I give our guys credit; they could have quit but they fought back and had a chance to win the game but we just couldn’t sustain, couldn’t keep them off the glass.”
Charlie Bronakowski, a 6-foot-6 junior, scored 18 points for Boonville, many on driving layups and putbacks. He got help inside from 6-5 juniors Lane West and Kayle Rice, while sophomore Luke Green provided the outside threat, leading the Pirates with 19 points, including four three-pointers.
Senior Christian Finley led the Tigers with 14 points, eight coming in the fourth quarter. Thompson chipped in 12 and Chris Staten-Ballance had nine points, all in the first half. His scoring and rebounding kept the Tigers in the game early on.
“He gave us some inside presence, which we have desperately been looking for,” Thomas said. “He was able to catch and finish around the basket and get some big rebounds. Hopefully we’ll get some more play like that from him the rest of the way.”
Thomas also hopes to see a continuation of the Tigers on-the-ball pressure, but with more consistency.
“I thought our guys got after it, especially at the end of the third quarter and the beginning of the fourth,” he said. “There was a big stretch there in the second half were I felt like we were back on our heels and really weren’t putting pressure on them; we were letting them dictate to us what they wanted to do.”
Before the game, Smith-Cotton recognized its seniors: Christian Finley, Cameron Finley, Brett Grupe, Keith Hawkins, Chris Staten-Balance and P.J. Allred. The Tigers have just a handful of games left before they head into district play.
“I think we have gotten better as a team,” Thomas said. “Boonville is a good team, they’ve won 17 games now. We gave them all they wanted. There are a few things we have to tweak and work on here over the next couple of weeks to get ready for districts.”
