Few events scheduled for this first weekend of February generate more local interest than the Kaysinger Conference Basketball Tournament.
Well, except for the Super Bowl.
Before the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers kickoff in Miami for the NFL’s highest title, Kaysinger Conference boys and girls basketball teams tip-off in Sedalia for bragging rights among the high school basketball league.
Cole Camp earned the top seed on the boys side and tip-off 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, against the play-in winner between Northwest and Windsor. The Bluebirds (13-3, 5-0 Kaysinger) are winners of six straight, extending the streak this week against Green Ridge and Warsaw.
Tipton, ranked No. 6 in the coaches poll and top seed in the tournament, awaits the winner between Lincoln and La Monte for an 11:30 a.m. start. The Lady Cardinals (12-2, 5-0) bounced back from a loss to Wellington-Napoleon in the Lafayette County Tournament championship with a 78-34 result Monday at Smithton.
Last season, Tipton’s boys routed Lincoln to claim their first Kaysinger Conference Tournament, while the Cole Camp handed Tipton’s girls their only loss of the regular season to repeat as tournament champs.
Play-in games begin 4:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31 at the Fred E. Davis Multipurpose Center in Sedalia, save for a twin bill in Windsor. Bracket play continues 10 a.m. Saturday in Sedalia with girls and boys championship games scheduled for Friday, Feb. 7 and Feb. 8, respectively.
Alex Agueros can be reached at sports@sedaliademocat.com or on Twitter @abagueros2.
BOYS
Friday, Jan. 31
4:30 p.m. La Monte at Sacred Heart
6 p.m. Stover at Otterville
7:30 p.m. Northwest at Windsor (at Windsor)
Saturday, Feb. 1
10 a.m. Northwest OR Windsor at Cole Camp
1 p.m. Smithton at Tipton
4 p.m. La Monte OR Sacred Heart at Green Ridge
7 p.m. Stover OR Otterville at Lincoln
- Cole Camp
- Lincoln
- Green Ridge
- Tipton
- Smithton
- Sacred Heart
- Otterville
- Windsor
- Northwest
- Stover
- La Monte
GIRLS
Friday, Jan. 31
6 p.m. Lincoln at La Monte
7:30 p.m. Windsor at Smithton (at Windsor)
9 p.m. Northwest at Sacred Heart
Saturday, Feb. 1
11:30 a.m. Lincoln OR La Monte at Tipton
2:30 p.m. Cole Camp at Green Ridge
5:30 p.m. Northwest OR Sacred Heart at Otterville
8:30 p.m. Windsor OR Smithton at Stover
- Tipton
- Stover
- Otterville
- Green Ridge
- Cole Camp
- Sacred Heart
- Smithton
- La Monte
- Lincoln
- Windsor
- Northwest
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.