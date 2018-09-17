There was plenty to celebrate Sunday at State Fair Community College.
The Lady Roadrunners commemorated the school’s 50th anniversary on the pitch with a 4-2 win over Central Methodist University’s reserve side, marking the team’s fourth straight victory.
“I knew we’d get there eventually, but based on how we started the season, I think we’ve gotten [the results] faster than I expected,” said State Fair Community college head coach Jaime Beltran. “I knew we’d get to the point where we’d be playing soccer like this -- I always had confidence in our girls -- but I thought it was going to take a little longer. I’m glad it didn’t.”
After finishing last season with a regular season record of 4-12-2, the Lady Roadrunners equalled that total and improved their record to 4-4 in the win. Jessica Coble notched a hat trick after drawing and scoring a penalty in the 82nd minute, but her best of the three came on the game-winner just a few minutes prior. Coble’s second goal was created by a run down the left flank by Bianca Meza, whose cross preceded a well-executed volley.
“Bianca crossed it in and I happened to have enough time to get a good shot off,” Coble said. “I just aimed to hit it upper-90 to score.”
State Fair required Coble’s fourth and fifth goals of the season after the the visitors canceled out an initial two-score lead with goals in the 38th and 60th minute.
“We came out in the second half a bit on our heels, but we responded to the adversity,” Beltran said.
No strangers to an early lead, the Lady Roadrunners struck in the second minute when Alys Beadle fed Melissa Martinez for the opener. With 13:21 left before halftime, Ria Kessell held off her marker and dribbled deep before servicing a cross tapped in by Coble.
Atziry Plascencia recorded five saves in a 90-minute performance between the sticks.
Next on the slate for the Lady Roadrunners is a trip Saturday to St. Charles Community College (3-1-2).
State Fair Community College 2, Central Methodist University Reserves 2 (2 OT)
A controversial sequence in extra time kept the men’s team to a 2-2 draw against the Eagles reserve side in the first match of Sunday’s doubleheader.
Freshman defender Jackson Ralph curved in a free kick in that was partially saved by the CMU goalkeeper, but appeared to deflect off the post and cross the line. Officials declared no goal midway through the first 10-minute overtime session.
“I just wanted to make sure it was on goal to start with; I didn’t want to hit the wall over put it over the bar,” Ralph said. “I couldn’t see if it went through his legs or what because of the wall. After the game the coach said it went in, so I’m a bit disappointed about it, but you can’t do much about it now.”
Beltran said even the Eagles’ coach, supplied with arguably a better view, believed it should have put SFCC up 3-2.
“Even their coach said it was in,” Beltran said. “The only two people in the entire world that watched this game and didn’t see that ball go in were the linesman on that side and the center ref. What am I going to do? I don’t have a whistle.”
Otherwise, Beltran lamented his team’s lack of precision on the final ball.
“We’ve got to figure it out and put it in the back of the net,” Beltran said. “We created a lot of good opportunities, we’ve just got to get better at finishing our chances. That’s been the story of the last two games.”
Entering the second half trailing 1-0, Angelo Salomone opened his account as a Roadrunner to even the affair five minutes in, then Samuel Sumo was brought down in the 77th minute after running onto the ball in the penalty area and Mani Hondroudakis executed the spot kick to take the lead. The Roadrunners (3-3-2) conceded a tying goal in the final two minutes of scheduled time to prompt overtime.
SFCC visits St. Charles (3-4) 2 p.m. Saturday.
Bryan Everson can be reached at 660-530-0147 or on Twitter @BryanEversonSD.
