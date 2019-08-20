COLE CAMP — Overwhelming heat moved the Bluebirds football team indoors on Tuesday.
As the team performed basic drills in pads, a former player walked into the old gym flanked by his young twin sons.
Kevin Shearer, who recognized the man as a player from his first and second seasons as Bluebirds head coach, is beginning to feel old.
“We’re starting to see all of our ex-players have babies and wives,” Shearer said.
Yet in his 15th season at Cole Camp, Shearer is marking a first: they are running a spread offense. He points to the arm of senior quarterback Kaden Harms and the strength of their schedule to justify the change.
Last season, in season-defining moments, the Bluebirds' personnel failed to match their opponents pound-for-pound, Shearer said.
“We have changed our approach to feel like, when it counts, it will give this team the best opportunity to win.”
An ace on the pitcher’s mound, a point guard on the hardwood and a third-year starting quarterback, Shearer said Kaden can help the Bluebirds offense spread its wings.
“It fits him,” Shearer said. “It makes us wonder if we shouldn’t have been flinging it all over the place a year or two ago.
“He can make about every throw we’re going to need to make.”
Shearer called the defensive line is “untested.” He hopes senior newcomers Brayden Shannon and Tyler Hickman can allow Cole Camp’s athletic linebackers, led by senior Marshall Fisher, to be playmakers.
“We want to keep people off of our linebackers, so that they are free to play,” Shearer said. “We have some new guys stepping up — Braydon Shannon, Tyler Hickman. … It will be interesting to see how their seasons pan out. Their success frees our linebackers to play the football.”
Helping protect Kaden and junior running back Garrett Strathman the senior trio of Josh Doll, Warner Harms and Ruvim Garbuzov. Ruvim, whose older brothers Ivan and Andre played for Shearer, is another player that reminds him of his age.
“I’m old enough to tell you I’ve been doing it that long,” Shearer said. “I’ve seen three brothers.”
Ruvim has received local interest to play at the collegiate level, Shearer said, but perhaps as a tight end.
“Ruvim is tall, athletic, he can play basketball,” Shearer said. “He catches a basketball fine. And when we make him play 7-on-7 with the skinny kids, that’s no problem. But we need him to be our left tackle.”
Shearer and his staff can recall painful memories of last season’s 6-5 campaign with great detail. The Bluebirds lost two games by a touchdown and fell twice to a Lincoln team on its way to the Class 1 Show-Me Bowl.
The Bluebirds’ season-opening game is 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30 at Concordia. Cole Camp starts Kaysinger Conference play 2 p.m. Saturday hosting Windsor, followed by its Ozark Highlands Conference opener at home against Warsaw.
By then, Shearer said he will have a better read on season-defining factors like the defensive line, two conference outlooks and a new-look spread offense.
“It’s been a good, fresh start for us,” Shearer said. “But, talk to me in Week 3.”
Cole Camp and Tipton travel Friday to Versailles for its Jamboree.
Alex Agueros can be reached at 660-826-1000, ext. 1483 or on Twitter @abagueros2.
