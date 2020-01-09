Kaysinger play is underway.
Smithon is the last team to play a regular-season Kaysinger Conference contest, though both teams have gotten a taste of league play at the Tipton and Otterville Tournaments. Teams are scheduled to tip-off at La Monte 5 p.m. Friday.
With the conference tournament set for the end of the month, here is a preview of the rest of the Kaysinger slate.
GIRLS
Tipton (10-1, 3-0 Kaysinger) entered the season as contenders, and are the first team in the conference to collect 10 wins. Their most recent work has been done at the Lafayette County Tournament in Higginsville, where the No. 7-ranked Lady Cards knocked off Concordia 78-34 and Santa Fe 64-55,
Otterville (9-3, 1-0) is next on the docket for Tipton, which is shaping up to be a consequential matchup — the Lady Eagles defeated Sacred Heart on Monday and tested a seven-game win streak Wednesday hosting Cole Camp.
Stover (7-3, 1-0) started conference play with a 50-42 victory over Green Ridge, its second of the year. The Lady Bulldogs travel to Sacred Heart on Friday, where they look to repeat a victory recorded Dec. 14 at the Pilot Grove Tiger Classic.
La Monte (6-4, 2-0) thumped Northwest 55-7 on Tuesday, and represent an intriguing Jan. 14 opponent for Green Ridge (6-5, 0-2), which has suffered losses to Tipton and Stover.
Sacred Heart (6-6, 1-1) squandered an early lead during an overtime loss to Otterville, making home games with Stover (Jan. 10) and Smithton (Jan. 14) pivotal for seeding purposes.
Cole Camp (4-6, 1-0) picked up its first conference win 55-13 on Monday hosting Windsor. And while Smithton has yet to commence its Kaysinger schedule, the Lady Tigers (4-6) defeated La Monte at the Tipton Tournament and challenged the hosting Lady Eagles during a 49-44 loss at the Otterville Holiday Classic.
Windsor (2-9, 0-2), Lincoln (1-8, 0-2) and Northwest (1-10, 0-2) are still seeking a conference victory.
BOYS
Traveling to Warsaw on Thursday, Green Ridge (7-2, 2-0) claimed an early conference win Dec. 10 hosting Tipton and departed the Stover Dome on Tuesday with a 30-point victory.
Cole Camp (8-3, 1-0) bounced back from a loss in the Stover Tournament championship with its first Kaysinger dub of the year Tuesday, 67-50 at Windsor.
Also rebounding from a loss in a tournament championship — falling to Slater in the Otterville Holiday Classic — Lincoln (3-4, 1-0) returned to form Monday with a 55-46 victory at Sacred Heart in Sedalia.
Sacred Heart (6-6, 1-1) and Tipton (5-4, 1-1) appear best-equipped to elevate in league standings. The Gremlins followed Monday’s loss with a win over Otterville, while the Cardinals own a win over Smithton — earned in the championship of the Tipton Tournament.
Northwest (6-5, 1-1) and Windsor (3-6, 1-1) each claimed wins over La Monte, winless through 10 games. Two teams perhaps working with the youngest rosters, the Vikings and Stover (4-6, 0-1) — which has lost five straight — meet on Jan. 21.
Boasting established scorers and a little bit of size, Smithton (6-4) and Otterville (7-5) contribute to a middle class that, come tournament time, may shift the odds toward the field over any one team.
Alex Agueros can be reached at 660-826-1000, ext. 1483 or on Twitter @abagueros2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.