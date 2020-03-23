Denied a proper postseason run, Central Missouri duo Morgan Fleming and Megan Skaggs still managed to make program history.
Fleming and Skaggs earned All-American status Monday from the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association, marking the first time two Jennies claimed the honor in the same season.
Becoming the fifth and sixth Jennies to win a National Championship and claim All-American honors, Fleming and Skaggs are the 15th and 16th All-Americans in program history and 31st and 32nd in school history.
Fleming, who averaged 16 points, 5.6 rebounds and four assists per game, earned first-team All-American and Skaggs, who scored 16.7 points on 52% shooting from the field, was an honorable mention.
Skaggs tied a UCM record playing in 127 games and finished sixth all-time in scoring with 1,705 points. Fleming finished her career with 1,550, ninth all-time among Jennies, and ninth in assists with 323.
Fleming and Skaggs helped Central Missouri capture the 2018 Division II National Championship and, after winning the 2020 MIAA Tournament, were scheduled to host a D-II Central Region tournament contest at the Multipurpose Building before health concerns regarding the spread of coronavirus shuttered the remainder of NCAA competition.
Central Missouri women’s basketball finished the 2019-20 season 27-4 overall and 18-1 in conference play.
