Sedalia School District Board of Education approved Michael Franklin as Smith-Cotton basketball head coach during a special closed session Thursday.
Franklin succeeds head coach Kevin Thomas, who accepted an assistant coaching job at Blue Springs South.
“As a former player for Smith-Cotton I am beyond thankful and excited for this opportunity to lead a great group of young men,” Franklin said in a news release. “I plan to continue to steer the program in a positive direction as my predecessor, Kevin Thomas, did. As a program, our goal will be to play hard, play smart and play together while also representing the school, community and our families with class and integrity. I cannot wait to get to work.”
Joining the school district in 2013, Franklin was an assistant coach for Smith-Cotton hoops last season as well as the offensive coordinator for Tigers football. He earned a bachelor of science degree in business administration from Missouri Valley College in Marshall and, earlier this month, completed his master’s degree in administration from William Woods University in Fulton.
Smith-Cotton activities director Rob Davis said he valued Franklin’s experience within the program.
“Coach Franklin is one of the stars within our existing coaching staff and when we discussed the possibility of taking over the program with him, it immediately became clear that he was our selection,” Davis said. “He is one of the hardest-working coaches in our district with an intense love of basketball and a love for our student-athletes. Most of all, he loves Smith-Cotton High School and truly wants to see all of our programs succeed.”
Thomas, who coached at State Fair Community College in 2016-17, guided the S-C to a 26-46 record over the last three seasons. The Tigers were 13-13 last year, its best finish since 2016.
“I am confident coach Franklin will continue the momentum created by the program the last few years,” Davis said. “I can think of no one I’d rather have leading our program into the future and as we begin play next year in the Central Missouri Activities Conference.”
Alex Agueros can be reached at 660-826-1000, ext. 1483 or on Twitter @abagueros2.
