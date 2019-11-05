State Fair Community College sophomore Damaria Franklin scored 30 points to help the Roadrunners pull away from Metropolitan Community College in a 93-74 victory Tuesday at the Fred E. Davis Multipurpose Center.
Franklin eclipsed 25 points shooting free throws with 10:28 remaining in regulation, pushing the Roadrunners lead to 65-51. As one of the top scorers from last season’s team, Franklin said he has improved his mid-range game since his freshman campaign, as well as accepting a leadership role as a sophomore.
“I just filled in the steps,” Franklin said. “You have to lead by example. Scoring the ball, helping create for others, get the teamwork going.”
Teams exchanged blows through the opening minutes, pausing twice with State Fair ahead 11-10 and 14-13. The Roadrunners (2-1) used its size advantage, with sophomore Malcolm Townsel and redshirt freshmen Sarion McGee and Dimitri Georgiadis providing mis-matches, for easy buckets en route to a 37-31 lead at halftime.
“They’re not just bigs,” Franklin said. “They can face up, they can dribble, they can shoot. … If we were the same size as [MCC], we probably would have lost the game.”
While critical to the offense in the first half, SFCC’s big men also contributed to an 8-3 deficit in personal fouls. Franklin said the defense, which transitioned between zone schemes to close the game, has to control the pace to help create offensive opportunities.
“We just have to slow it down,” Franklin said. “We’re speeding them up, and then not getting back on defense. If we just take our time on defense, the offense is going to come.”
The Roadrunners are scheduled to host nationally-ranked Indian Hills Community College during an eight-game slate at the inaugural Iowa-Missouri Challenge beginning Friday at the Fred E. Davis Multipurpose Center.
Southeastern Community College (West Burlington, Iowa) tips off with Missouri State University - West Plains 2 p.m. Friday, followed by matchups between Marshalltown Community College and No. 9-ranked Moberly Area Community College at 4 p.m., No. 6 Indian Hills and Three Rivers Community College at 6 p.m.
The Roadrunners face Iowa Western in the 8 p.m. finale.
Action begins 1 p.m. Saturday with Southeastern-Three Rivers, Marshalltown-West Plains, Iowa Western-Moberly and Indian Hills-State Fair.
Metropolitan Community College 87, Lady Roadrunners 79
Ball security proved to be the defining setback for the Lady Roadrunners, still searching for its first win, as Metropolitan Community College outscored the home side 19-4 over the last five minutes of regulation in an 87-79 result.
The Wolves (1-1) snapped a 77-point tie with a 5-0 run and pressed for turnovers to edge SFCC in a contest that featured eight lead changes and seven ties.
Lady Roadrunners sophomore Nadia Thorman-Key, who had a team-high 27 points and nine rebounds, said that while crunch-time passes failed the SFCC, it was not for a lack of practice.
“We definitely have been working on passes,” Thorman-McKey said. “That’s been an issue in our two other games. … Better passes, communication.”
Jhanelle Cole briefly put MCC ahead with a put-back effort, 63-62, but a Thorman-McKey layup tied the game at 68 with seven minutes to play. Lady Roadrunners freshman Laila McNeal continued the run with two steals, two points and an assist to freshman Darlisha Reed, lifting SFCC to a 75-68 lead.
Thorman-Key said the Lady Roadrunners’ energy and focus wavered when it mattered most.
“We got comfortable and our energy went down,” Thorman-McKey said. “You can’t tell somebody to have heart. You just have to feel it.”
Opening play with a 7-1 run, MCC’s Geova Alexander landed a jumper to give the Wolves a 14-4 lead and force a Lady Roadrunners timeout at the 7:22 mark in the first period.
Transition buckets from SFCC sophomore Nadia Thorman-McKey helped tie the game at 21, and a free throw gave the Lady Roadrunners their first lead as the first quarter ended.
The Wolves used a pair of second-quarter 3-pointers to regain the lead. State Fair managed four points during a five-minute stretch before head coach Kevin Bucher paused action trailing 33-26. Thorman-McKey converted a 3-point play and freshman Kaiya Braggs stole the ball and finished a layup to complete a game-tying, 9-2 run with less than a minute to halftime.
Before the horn, Alexander registered the go-ahead shot from long range and MCC led 38-35.
The Lady Roadrunners (0-3) controlled the third quarter, out-producing MCC 27-23, but let its largest lead of the night evaporate in the final 90 seconds. Thorman-McKey muscled a rebound and put-back basket to push the standing to 60-51, SFCC. The Wolves answered by scoring nine of the next 10 points and trailed by one entering the fourth.
Reed finished with 16 points, seven rebounds and Braggs added 13 points. MCC’s Alexander led all scorers with 30 points, followed by Kianna Lane’s 26.
Metropolitan Community College hosts the Lady Roadrunners again Tuesday, Jan. 28 in Kansas City. SFCC moves forward Friday with a 6:30 p.m. tip against Wabash Valley College at the Three Rivers Classic in Poplar Bluff.
