COLE CAMP — The Greyhounds surged in the second half of a 42-25 victory Saturday against the Cole Camp Bluebirds to open Kaysinger Conference play.
Windsor junior quarterback Kenton Sargent rushed for 94 yards, passed for 240 and tossed three touchdowns — two of which were scored by sophomore Dalton Witherspoon.
Benefitting from a newly-established air attack to the tune of 120 yards, Dalton said he was proud to help avenge a 21-0 home loss to Cole Camp last season.
“Last year was a really tough game. It was hard,” Dalton said. “This year, it feels good to get them back.”
For his first score, Sargent zipped a pass to Dalton in the flat, who shed a tackler en route to a 35-yard score. Senior running back Jonah Roberts added the 2-pointer and Windsor led 8-0 entering the second quarter.
Cole Camp senior Landon Baalman intercepted a pass at the Bluebirds 34 to and caught a touchdown pass to finish the ensuing drive. Harms dumped Baalman the ball on a short route for a 20-yard TD. A missed point-after attempt left Cole Camp trailing 8-6 with 9:08 to halftime.
Windsor responded to losing its shutout with a 3-minute drive, with Dylan Witherspoon, quarterback, following Roberts nine yards to paydirt. The Greyhounds converted the 2-point attempt and led 16-6 at halftime.
Coming off their first back-to-back winning seasons in 20 years, Cole Camp head coach Kevin Shearer commended the Greyhounds continued improvement.
“I always felt like they were right up there with anybody to win that conference title,” Shearer said. “We have to understand that when they come to town.”
On the first drive of the second half, Dalton Witherspoon reeled in a 30-yard TD that pushed the Greyhounds lead to 22-6. Cole Camp cut the deficit to 10 points, 22-12, with a short passing score to Bluebirds senior Ethan Ives.
Cole Camp senior quarterback Kaden Harms completed 11 of 28 passes for 159 yards, three touchdowns and a pair of interceptions. Among dropped passes, stalled drives and fatigue under the hot afternoon sun, Shearer said he wants his QB to play with more moxy — and shake off the mistakes.
“You got to have a lot of swag if you’re going to throw the ball around,” Shearer said. “You have to have a lot of overconfidence. … I think there were some glimpses that he’s pretty special back there, but you have to act special all the time, even when it’s bad.”
The Greyhounds extended their lead with three unanswered touchdowns, the last of which Roberts finished with a short run to make it 42-12 with 8:25 remaining. Windsor junior Jacob Berube provided the prior two TDs — a 17-yard reception and a 50-yard pick-6. Greyhounds senior Ryan Dixon also snagged an interception with less than five minutes to play.
Windsor (2-0) was surgical in its final scoring drive, dominating the line of scrimmage on a slow march to the end zone. “We wore them down,” Dalton said.
Ives and Baalman, two seniors making their season debut, provided late-game highlights for the home team. Baalman housed a 60-yard catch-and-run, while Ives batted a pass and housed it to bring the contest to its final standing, 42-25.
Shearer said he was disappointed in his side’s performance in the heat of a 2 p.m. kickoff.
“I really felt like they took over in the trenches in the second half,” Shearer said. “We were subbing, piecemealing personnel due to multiple heat issues. … We were in a situation where we couldn’t grind it out and see what happens, because of the score.”
Both teams are still tinkering with their respective approaches entering Week 3. After being out-gained in rushing by Sweet Springs 204-169 in Week 1, the Greyhounds switched back to a four-man defensive front.
On Saturday, Windsor’s recent transition to the spread offense proved more effective than that of their conference counterparts — just ask Dalton Witherspoon.
“It’s not just run, run, run,” Dalton said. “We knew that they were pretty good at stopping the run and we were going to have to hit the hole hard and be able to find the open runs. We were going to have to move in and out with the run and pass game — get them cheating on the inside and throw it long.”
Windsor continues its Kaysinger slate Friday hosting Tipton, while Cole Camp (1-1) hosts its Benton County and Ozark Highlands Conference rivals, Warsaw.
Alex Agueros can be reached at sports@sedaliademocat.com or on Twitter @abagueros2.
