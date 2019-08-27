The Greyhounds are lined up for another winning lap.
Guiding a program that enjoyed consecutive winning seasons for the first time since 1989, Windsor football head coach Jake Vencill sees no reason to slow down.
“We return a lot of our athletes, our skill guys on both sides of the ball,” Vencill said. “Defensively, we return guys at all three levels, and our schemes will be similar.
“We can get to deeper things in our playbook when you have guys that have played there before.”
Senior running back Jonah Roberts projects to lead the offensive production again, after producing 29 touchdowns and more than 2,000 yards last year. He also led the team with 14 receptions, though the Greyhounds may throw more this season.
Depending on the package, junior Kenton Sargent and sophomore Dylan Witherspoon will be under center. The former will run the spread offense, while the latter will direct “single wing” packages.
Windsor’s two-quarterback approach is part of Vencill’s plan to accommodate athletic Greyhounds newcomers. Vencill expects to see more offensive involvement from senior Ryan Dixon, junior Jacob Berube and sophomores Dylan and Dalton Witherspoon.
“We need to be able to use that to our advantage,” Vencill said. “We need to throw the ball more to get our athletes in space. We have guys that can really make plays.”
Sargent (82), Roberts (50) and seniors Aiden Schneider (62) and Peyton Stone (44) make up the leading tacklers from last season, and two-way players will again pepper the box score for Windsor. Senior defensive back Quinton Boyer ensures the secondary from last season stays intact.
Vencill said transitioning to a four-linebacker defense further tailors the scheme to their athleticism.
“I think it fits the guys that we have this season,” Vencill said. “Because we're so athletic, we should be able to hunt the football and run things down.”
After recording five sacks as a junior, Vencill said Schnieder can handle the responsibility awarded to a nose tackle in a 3-4 defense.
“Last year was really a breakout season for him,” Vencill said. “He had done some good things as a sophomore but there was more pressure on him to disrupt. … He’s been in the weight room, he’s gone to camps. I think he’ll be really disruptive.”
One element working against a third straight winning record is a schedule more difficult and more rewarding than in seasons past.
The Greyhounds swapped Sherwood, a 63-8 victory last season, for Jasper, and University Academy, a 41-14 win last year, for Adrian. Jasper won its first five games last season, while Adrian was knocked off by Lincoln in the state quarterfinals. Correcting losses against Lincoln, Strafford and a Saturday road game at Cole Camp may prove difficult — but that’s the point.
“If we play well against those opponents, we’ll set ourselves up to have a good seed in postseason play,” Vencill said.
Adrian and Sherwood are each included in a competitive, eight-team Class 1, District 4 bracket.
Last season, district opponents Wellington-Napoleon, Archie, Midway, Crest Ridge each won at least five games. Even a top-three finish in districts would pit the Greyhounds against Sherwood, Concordia or the Whirlwinds of Archie — which Windsor defeated last year in a hard-fought, first-round postseason matchup.
The Greyhounds kick-off the 2019 campaign 7 p.m. Friday at Sweet Springs with sights on retaining the Silver Greyhound Trophy for a 12th consecutive season. They return home Week 2 at Cole Camp for four straight home games, beginning with Tipton.
