Cole Camp senior Sydney Campbell and Smith-Cotton senior Brett Grupe received first-place benefits in the annual Jim Rissler/Sedalia Officials Association scholarships for the 2019-10 school year, announced earlier this week.
Three boys and girls apiece were awarded scholarships among 19 total nominations. First-place recipients are awarded $600, second-place earns $500 and third-place honors receive $400.
Campbell played volleyball, basketball and softball for the Lady Bluebirds and plans on attending Missouri State University to pursue a degree in elementary education.
Lincoln senior Chloe Reese, who played volleyball, basketball and softball for the Lady Cards, earned second-place honors. She plans on attending State Fair Community College with long-term sights on a four-year degree in education.
Tipton senior Abby Backes won the third-place award. She played volleyball, basketball and softball and is committed to play basketball at Columbia College and major in biology.
Additional nominated girls include Emily Dove (Green Ridge), Haley Wiskur (Smith-Cotton), Carrigan Smith (Santa Fe), Jenna Bellis (Stover), Aubrie McRoberts (Warsaw), Emily Wilhite, (Crest Ridge) and Emily Gregory (Northwest).
Grupe, who played football, basketball and baseball for the Tigers, is committed to playing baseball at the University of Central Missouri.
Crest Ridge senior Cole Schmidli, who played football, basketball and baseball, earned second-place benefits and will also continue his education at the University of Central Missouri.
Versailles senior Coby Williams claimed third-place honors, playing football, basketball and track and field en route to a basketball commitment to Westminster College.
Carson Brown (Green Ridge), Cody Damlo (Sacred Heart), Landon Baalman (Cole Camp), Luke Roepe (St. Paul Lutheran - Concordia), Parker Engles (Lincoln) and Logan Tracy (Santa Fe) made up the full boys nominees.
The Sedalia Officials started the program in 2000 as a basketball-exclusive scholarship, adding baseball and softball in 2005 and 2012, respectively.
Sedalia Basketball Officials, which has donated more than $20,000 since its inception, also donated $1,800 among three charities based in Sedalia, Green Ridge and Benton County.
