COLUMBIA — Smith-Cotton junior Jackson Hazel advanced to the second day of competition and Lady Tigers junior Kali Butts was eliminated in her return to the MSHSAA Wrestling Championships on Thursday at Mizzou Arena.
Dealt an 8-1 first-round decision against North Kansas City junior Aliyah Ashby, who accounted for one of four regular-season losses, Butts suffered a third-round pin in 166-pound wrestlebacks against Pattonville junior Desire Adams.
“I didn’t get my season goal,” Butts said. “I was just too nervous. … I wasn’t in the right headspace.”
Entering the third period trailing Ashby 6-1, Butts chose a neutral position. Ashby out-grappled the junior Lady Tiger en route to another takedown.
“Just see if we can get some points in,” Butts said of the neutral decision. “I couldn’t get off of bottom from her — she was a lot stronger than I was.”
Adams exploded out of her position to start the second match, and Butts conceded points in each period, including a five-point second. Before the official signaled a pin with a beat on the mat, Butts was trailing 10-1 with 24 seconds remaining in the match.
Butts said building physical strength would be an emphasis in the offseason.
“She came off strong,” Butts said. “A lot of the girls I wrestle are stronger than me, upper-body wise, so they were just lifting me up.”
Smothered in the first round by Northwest-Cedar Hill senior Chase Stegall — a second-place medalist last year — Hazel met Ft. Zumwalt North senior Ryan Medley in wrestlebacks in the Class 4 bracket at 220 pounds. He withstood a scoreless first period, escaped for a point in the second and built his lead with riding time en route to a 5-1 decision.
“Just strong riding, situational stuff,” Hazel said. “I was in position to hold him, he wasn’t doing a lot on bottom. … I rode his hips well and he couldn’t get up.”
Hazel said facing a salty first-round opponent in his state tournament debut was a humbling experience.
“It kind of caught me off guard,” Hazel said. “I kind of came out flat-footed and nervous to wrestle. If you go out with the mindset that you can win against those kids, you have a shot at doing it. I kind of came out there hanging my head, kind of knowing that he was going to beat me. That was the mindset, and that’s what happened.”
WARSAW
Each qualifying Wildcat escaped the first day of the Class 1 MSHSAA Wrestling Championships, with freshmen Elijah Dority (106), Nick Bagley (126) defeating their first-round opponents and senior Patrick Surrell (138) earning a decision over sophomore Troquan Mays of Central High School in New Madrid County.
TIPTON
Tipton advanced one of the Whislers to the Class 1 quarterfinals, while one of two Lady Cardinals secured a match on Friday.
Cardinals junior Cameron Whisler (145) rebounded from a first-round technical fall with a pin over Brentwood junior Cody Hughes. Tipton freshman Christian Whisler (145) suffered two pinfalls in his state tournament debut.
Tipton junior Kyla Cornine (235) bounced back from a first-round pin with a victory by fall over Mehlville senior Samantha Apple in 1 minute, 35 seconds. Lady Cardinals freshman Lily Hurd was pinned twice in her trip to the second-ever MSHSAA Girls Wrestling Championships.
