With health concerns wiping the usual spring season workouts, Smith-Cotton football head coach Charlie McFail needed a new way to get the Tigers up to speed.
Few options made more sense than a produced named “Zoom.”
“It’s been an adjustment, but you have to be able to roll with it,” McFail said.
A group video chat program has helped the Tigers’ coaching staff review schemes, assign workouts and stay in contact with Smith-Cotton football players.
And while the team worked through minor, often humorous glitches, McFail said video chats may continue to be a helpful tool even after teams are cleared to return to practice.
“You get dogs jumping on them, their computer is not working, they didn't get the invite,” McFail said. “But it’s gone pretty smooth for the most part. The more we do it, the more it kind of looks like we should have been doing it all along.”
McFail said effort toward learning plays and studying reads during video chats will pay dividends when the Tigers are cleared to practice and play.
“There is a big component on the mental side that we can work on, and using these kinds of software and Zoom, you can pump information to them quickly,” McFail said.
With no access to school facilities, fitness assignments have necessitated creativity. McFail, S-C’s former wrestling coach, is familiar with body-weight workouts one can complete individually. But measuring engagement, virtually, has been a difficult task.
“Our kids have done a great job with the workouts,” McFail said. “It’s just tough because they feed off each other when they do that.”
Despite remote access to the team, McFail said losing spring season workouts harkens back to a time when the high school football offseason was a bit less organized.
“I know it seems really strange to them, but this is how we did it back in the day,” McFail said. “It was all on our own. No camps, none of this, I spent a lot of my time fishing and hunting and when it was time for football we did that.”
McFail is prepared to lose offseason camps scheduled in the summer, though he said he will not cancel the dates until necessary.
“I’m kind of thinking we may not do anything team-wise until we start up in August,” McFail said. “I’m too down far the pole to make any kind of decision. … We had some camps scheduled for the summer, weights, other drill sessions we missed out on. I’m thinking they probably won’t happen.
“We have them on the schedule. And as soon as they say we’re up and going, boom, we’re going.”
