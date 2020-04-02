From YouTube, to you, right there.
Entering his first full season as a pro, Smith-Cotton High School and State Fair Community College graduate Gavin Jones shed some star-struck sentiment during the offseason working out alongside Oakland’s major leaguers in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Opportunities to drill with Athletics outfielders Mark Canha, Khris Davis and third baseman Matt Chapman justified a January move to the Grand Canyon State and served as major-league motivation for last season’s 27th rounder.
“That was surreal to me,” Because the last few years I was watching videos of [Chapman] to learn third base. … You feel like you’re that close. Obviously it’s a long, long process, but it was a really cool thing and it got me motivated again.”
Jones batted .208 with six doubles, 20 walks and a homer in less than 200 at-bats in the Arizona Fall League. While he lived in Scottsdale since January, he was one night away from his report to spring training when the MLB postponed the season.
“Whenever that happened, I just started driving back,” Jones said.
Returning home, Jones said he reflected on where he was this time last year — and how decisions regarding the MLB Amateur Draft and collegiate spring sports would have impacted his path.
“Whenever I was 15 games into last year, I was having an OK season, but I had to do a lot more to prove myself because of my rough freshman season,” Jones said. “It took another 15-20 games for scouts to start coming. I know I wouldn’t have gotten drafted.”
While disappointed he could not immediately parlay his aggressive offseason into a favorable minor league assignment, Jones said the coronavirus pandemic — and lack of baseball — has put into perspective important subjects such as family and health.
“It’s the craziest one event that has happened in my lifetime,” Jones said. “I can’t think of anything that comes close to it. I never would have guessed it would happen. … It’s helped me to put what’s really important first.”
When the season does resume, Jones believes his offseason work, positional availability and soft skills picked up from the pros can pay dividends.
“I got to hang out with them, hit with them and I learned a ton of things,” Jones said. “I just picked their brains to see what I could do to get to the next level. I thought I made a good impression by going down there early.”
Alex Agueros can be reached at 660-826-1000, ext. 1483 or on Twitter @abagueros2.
