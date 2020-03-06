This story has been updated.
With the Green Ridge boys and Tipton girls hours from tipping off in quarterfinals at Bolivar and Moberly, respectively, Kaysinger All-Conference basketball teams were announced Friday.
Cole Camp seniors Kaden Harms and Landon Baalman earned first-team honors and senior Ethan Ives was an honorable mention. Lady Bluebirds junior Destiny Kestner and senior Jenna Harms were first team and honorable mention selections, respectively.
Green Ridge seniors Alex Rebikh, Carson Brown garnered first-team honors, senior Mason Harding was an honorable mention and Tigers head coach Jason Cannon was named Kaysinger Conference Boys Coach of the Year.
Green Ridge junior Kailyn Hoos represented the Lady Tigers as first-team all-conference, while senior Emily Dove claimed honorable mention.
Lady Cardinals senior Chloe Reese, first-team all-conference, was joined by sophomore honorable mention Jenna Vandaveer. Lincoln seniors Bo Kroenke, Nate Hesse were first-team picks and freshman Kyle Eckhoff was an honorable mention.
Lady Eagles sophomore Carrie McKinney and Josie Neal earned first-team selections and freshman Katie McKinney earned honorable mention for Otterville. Eagles junior Isaiah Gilmore garnered first-team honors and senior Mason Mathews earned honorable mention.
Gremlins sophomore Coen Brown, first team, and senior Zaine Dover, honorable mention, represented Sacred Heart alongside Lady Gremlins senior Grace Goodwin and sophomore Kiley Beykirch, who were first-team and honorable mention, respectively.
Smithton junior Logan McClain and sophomore Tom Tripp were first-team selections and sophomore Alex Walsh was picked as an honorable mention. Lady Tigers junior Lynnie DeHaven claimed first-team status and junior Ahlyna Cason earned honorable mention.
Lady Bulldogs seniors Emily Bauer, Jenna Bellis and junior Julia Marriott each collected first-team all-conference selections, while junior Madison Mosher garnered honorable mention. Stover junior Hunter Wolfe, honorable mention, was the lone representative for the Bulldogs.
Tipton seniors Abby Backes and Alexa Jurgensmeyer were joined by freshman Myra Claas as first-team All-Kaysinger. Lady Cardinals freshman Briar Cox was an honorable mention and head coach Jason Culpepper was named Kaysinger Conference Girls Coach of the Year.
Cardinals senior Austin Pace, first team, and junior Conner Wolf, honorable mention, represented the Tipton boys.
Northwest sophomore Pierson Tichenor and Lady Mustangs senior Emily Gregory were each honorable mentions. Lady Vikings junior Claire Oehrke and La Monte sophomore Logan Mahin earned honorable mentions for their respective teams.
Windsor senior Jonah Roberts was a first-team all-conference pick and junior Camden Fowler claimed an honorable mention. The Lady Greyhounds were represented by senior Emma Brummit, honorable mention.
