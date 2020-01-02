STOVER — Here come the Lady Bulldogs.
Stover junior Julia Marriott poured in 25 points and the Lady Bulldogs advanced to the Stover Tournament championship with a 73-63 victory over top-seeded Stoutland.
Lady Bulldogs sophomore Amyjah Belt scored 14 points and senior Emily Bauer finished with 13 to help withstand a late run from the defending tournament champs.
“We got a little rattled, especially in the second half,” said Lady Bulldogs head coach Ernie Haag. “We just kind of had to persevere through that.”
Stover (6-3) tips off 6:30 p.m. Saturday against the winner between Cole Camp and Dixon.
Falling behind 8-1 after the opening tip, Stoutland senior Breanna Sein converted a 4-point play to pull the standing to 14-12. Lady Bulldogs senior Emily Bauer landed a tie-breaking 3-pointer with 45 seconds remaining in the first period, and Stover led 17-14.
The Lady Bulldogs opened the second half with a 12-2 run, pushing its lead to 49-27 as Stoutland burned two timeouts. Haag credited both hot starts to an aggressive approach against man-to-man defenses and shared scoring responsibilities.
“We got good shots and we knocked them down,” Haag said. “Right now, we have several kids that can put it in the basket, and they’re doing that.
“Everybody’s contributing right now.”
At the 5:18 mark in the second quarter, Stoutland’s bench received a technical foul during free throws from Stover sophomore Amyjah Belt. Marriott extended Stover’s lead to 25-17 after sinking the technical freebies.
Stover’s bench spilled onto the court in celebration after junior Josiah Walker used her brief check-in to hit a long jumper at the horn. Her buzzer-beating 2-pointer gave Stover a 37-25 halftime advantage.
Belt, Walker and sophomore Katelynn Jackson, who had a long-range make, represent varsity newcomers that now only allows Stover to spread the points around, but better prepare for its upcoming opponents.
“It’s competition in practice,” Haag said. “When you play a team that pressures like Stoutland does, you just can’t replicate that in practice. With this kind of depth, at least you can get a couple more bodies out there and at least give your kids somewhat of a look and prepare them for a game.”
Cole Camp boys basketball outlasted Jamestown 55-49 and will face the late-game winner between Versailles and Dixon 8 p.m. Saturday in the championship.
Alex Agueros can be reached at sports@sedaliademocat.com or on Twitter @abagueros2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.