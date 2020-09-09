Seasons pass quickly.
That was the message at Sacred Heart School as the Lady Gremlins celebrated senior night before a home-opening victory Wednesday against Sweet Springs.
It was the third senior night the Lady Grems have attended, with many schools opting to acknowledge seniors early in case the coronavirus pandemic cut short the campaign.
Six Sweet Springs seniors, three Sacred Heart seniors and longtime head coach David Fall were recognized before the varsity contest.
“I’m just so thankful that we were able to have it,” said Lady Gremlins head coach Marlo Siron. “I tell them every game, this could be your last game. Like, tomorrow, tt could be canceled. So put it all out on the floor.”
Lady Gremlins sophomore Emma Siron landed 14 kills during a 25-15, 25-7, 25-10 win, the team’s second sweep in as many nights.
The Lady Gremlins have yet to lose a game. Sacred Heart (4-0) defeated Bunceton on Tuesday in straight sets and departed from Marshall and Crest Ridge unscathed.
Maria Mergen, senior, finished with five kills. Sacred Heart junior Emily McDonald delivered five aces and sophomore Mariana Restrepo added three. Service aces stifled the offensive momentum in the first set, but helped generate an 11-point run to start the second set.
Marlo Siron, in her first season as head coach, credited early service inconsistency to a lack of practice. This week, the Lady Grems did not practice on Labor Day and leaned on reserves in Bunceton. Sacred Heart’s coach said the team found their swing as the game progressed.
“It’s critical,” Marlo Siron said. “I’ve been the junior high coach for a long time and it’s serves and passing, serves and passing. We can’t execute an offense without a pass and we can’t start without a serve.”
While Sacred Heart is rolling, Marlo Siron said the team is keeping its early success in perspective. This season especially, the Lady Gremlins have to savor every set.
“This group of girls has gone to the Elite Eight the last two years,” Marlo Siron said. “I think they expect nothing less.
“We know everyone is going to get better, just like we’re going to get better. So we can’t take anything for granted.”
Next week, the Lady Gremlins continue their homestand Monday, Tuesday and Thursday against Hickman, Otterville and Lincoln, respectively.
Alex Agueros can be reached at sports@sedaliademocrat.com or on Twitter @abagueros2.
