In a potential postseason preview, Sacred Heart faltered against a district rival Wednesday in Sedalia.
Lady Gremlins sophomore Emma Siron landed 14 kills and distributed 10 assists during a 25-11, 21-25, 25-15, 25-22 loss to Santa Fe.
Sacred Heart junior Kiley Beykirch led the team with 15 assists with 11 kills and seven digs. Lady Gremlins sophomore Mariana Restrepo tallied a team-high 17 digs.
The Chiefs (10-2-1) served three straight aces to force Sacred Heart’s first timeout with the first set 7-2. Beykirch said nerves — and a fresh lineup — played a role in a disappointing start.
“We always anticipate playing them. I think we were definitely nervous and we let that get the best of us,” Beykirch said. “We were frantic.”
With a combined 14 district titles in the last decade, Sacred Heart and Santa Fe are top contenders in the Class 1, District 13 Tournament. Concordia, La Monte, Northwest and Sweet Spring round out the group, which has yet to list a tournament host.
Sacred Heart (9-5-1) capitalized on Santa Fe errors in the second set to lead 10-6, but paused action during a 4-0 run that tied the set at 13 points apiece. Siron served during a four-point swing that helped win the set 25-21.
The Lady Gremlins have lost 10 of their last 11 meetings with Santa Fe, with the lone win securing a district title in 2018. Beykirch started as a freshman for that squad. She said team chemistry is higher now than it was then, and has made it a point to help integrate underclassmen into the rotation.
“My freshman year, I was really scared to be out there,” Beykirch said. “And scared of the older girls, honestly. I just made it my goal to try to make (underclassmen) feel comfortable. Try to tell them they need to be confident, or else it’s not going to work.”
Sacred Heart held a lead through eight points in the third set, but the Chiefs used a 6-0 run to take an 11-8 lead. In the fourth set, teams were tied at 12, 14 and 18 points before the Santa Fe attack wore down the Sacred Heart back line.
Beykirch said improved defense and additional in-game experience will strengthen the Lady Gremlins’ odds in a potential rematch with Santa Fe.
“We’ve got girls coming off the bench cold, and they’re just girls who don’t have a lot of experience.” Beykirch said. ”They’re not anticipating it. And it’s really something you learn from playing.
“Other than that, I think we just need another chance.”
Alex Agueros can be reached at sports@sedaliademocrat.com or on Twitter @abagueros2.
