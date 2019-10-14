COLE CAMP — Supported by two quality setters and one of the biggest swings in the conference, the Lady Gremlins used superior floor coverage Saturday to win the Kaysinger Conference Volleyball Tournament for the third time in four years.
Sacred Heart freshman Emma Siron landed 10 digs, sophomore Kiley Beykirch logged 11 assists and senior Grace Goodwin recorded 13 of the team’s 28 digs during a 25-19, 25-14 victory over Green Ridge in the final match.
The Lady Gremlins (13-9-3) did not concede a set to claim their second consecutive tournament. They swept pool play matches Thursday with Smithton and Stover, and defeated Lincoln 25-20, 25-16 in the semifinals Saturday behind seven kills from Siron, six from Beykirch and five from sophomore Bella Smith.
After a Green Ridge timeout, the Lady Gremlins twice provided dramatic saves to continue a lengthy rally and extend their second-set lead to 20-11.
Goodwin, who leads the team with 158 digs, said her role is to get the ball to Sacred Heart’s playmakers — the dynamic Beykirch and Siron.
“Our hitters are really good, but if we don’t get them a good pass, they can’t kill it,” Goodwin said.
Recording four aces each in two bracket play matches, Siron snapped a 15-point tie with a swing from the middle. She later forced a Lady Tigers timeout with a kill that pushed the standing to 19-16, Sacred Heart.
Siron’s powerful swing as a hitter and decision-making at setter have complemented strides made by Beykirch, who leads Sacred Heart with 226 assists in 53 sets. Goodwin said the sophomore setter has emerged as a team leader.
“Everybody kind of follows her attitude,” Goodwin said of Beykirch. “Even though she’s not the oldest, she’s great at volleyball, so we listen to her.”
Green Ridge climbed past better-seeded Tipton to win its pool Thursday and won the final two sets of a 15-25, 25-17, 25-18 result against Cole Camp to advance to the championship.
Opening the second set with a 6-0 run, the Lady Bluebirds beat Lincoln in the third-place match 25-11, 25-16. Stover captured the consolation bracket with 25-17, 25-20 against Tipton.
Sacred Heart head coach David Fall said the Lady Gremlins demonstrated exceptional ball control against a competitive Kaysinger field.
“There are obviously about five teams in this conference that could come out on top any given night,” Fall said. “Maybe more than that.”
Alex Agueros can be reached at sports@sedaliademocat.com or on Twitter @abagueros2.
