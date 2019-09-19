Sacred Heart turned in a dominant performance to beat Green Ridge in straight sets and start its Kaysinger Conference schedule 2-0.
Lady Gremlins freshman Emma Siron and sophomore Kiley Beykirch led the team with eight kills apiece Thursday during a 25-15, 25-13 victory at Sacred Heart School.
Siron, who added four digs and two blocks, clearly fit in among varsity starters. She delivered massive swings in each set, won a joust and landed a power tip to end each respective game. One of her five aces moved the contest to match point.
“Sometimes we forget she’s a freshman,” said Lady Gremlins head coach David Fall.
Sacred Heart (6-4-1, 2-0 Kaysinger) benefitted from a balanced attack and sound serve receive. Grace Goodwin, senior, finished with five kills and six digs, while junior Maria Mergen recorded five kills and eight digs.
Fall said clean passes from Mergen, Goodwin and others helped trigger the Lady Gremlins attack.
“When she gets to the ball, it’s a great pass,” Fall said of Mergen. “That’s what our offense is predicated on. We have to get that first ball up. … We passed well, and that’s what it takes. When we didn’t pass well, then we had to fight for our lives.”
Siron’s presence as a setter in the 6-2 offense has also alleviated pressure on Beykirch, who earned all-conference honors as a freshman. Beykirch is averaging four assists per set, and Fall said offseason weight training has improved her skillset and confidence.
“She’s getting up in the air higher and swinging well,” Fall said. “She’s worked hard in the offseason, working on being more explosive, and that’s paid off.”
Last season, Green Ridge defeated the Lady Grems in straight sets at home and the pair went on to win district championships. Thursday’s match is unlikely to be the last this year given upcoming conference and district tournaments. Green Ridge (5-3-3, 1-1) moves forward Monday, Sept. 23 at Osceola.
Sacred Heart travels Saturday to the Camdenton Tournament. Both teams competing Thursday were recently challenged by weekend road trips in preparation for the Kaysinger Conference slate.
After a 1-0-3 performance in pool play against Viburnum, Puxico and Malden, the Lady Tigers split two sets with South Iron and lost to Central during bracket play of the Saint Francis Health Dig for Life Challenge in Cape Girardeau.
Sacred Heart lost two sets apiece to Class 4 programs in Joplin, Lebanon and Waynesville at the Hillcrest Classic in Springfield, and tied Class 2 Clever in pool play 22-25, 25-16. Siron led the team with seven kills, Beykirch had 12 assists and freshman Mariana Restrepo recorded seven digs during their tie with the Lady Jays.
The Lady Gremlins also won a three-set marathon Monday at Hickman in Columbia 27-25, 15-25, 28-26.
"That will help us develop the mental toughness needed to compete on a nightly basis in the Kaysinger Conference,” Fall said.
Alex Agueros can be reached at sports@sedaliademocat.com or on Twitter @abagueros2.
