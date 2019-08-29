They’re not coming back.
All-State hitters Zoe Volcko and Madison McClain have graduated from Sacred Heart volleyball, leaving the Lady Gremlins with volumes of production to replace.
Last season, McClain (386) and Volco (266) combined to record about 80 percent of Sacred Heart’s kills en route to a Kaysinger Conference Volleyball Tournament title, Class 1 quarterfinals appearance and a 23-11-1 record.
Lady Gremlins head coach David Fall said the task will be a community effort.
“We will have a more balanced attack with some of the returning girls,” Fall said.
Senior Grace Goodwin, junior Kaitlyn Kempf, sophomore Kiley Beykirch and freshman Emma Siron will deliver meaningful swings, with the latter two serving as setters in their 6-2 offense.
“They’re all expanding their roles,” Fall said. “We bring a lot of experience to the table but we are expanding a lot of roles.”
Fall said the 6-2 scheme, in which the setter rotates from the back row to receive a pass, will help spread out the kills. It should also benefit the toolsy freshman, Siron.
“She’ll be a six-rotation player for us and we’ll welcome the help,” Fall said. “She’s a good all-around player.”
Lacking size at the net, defensively, the Lady Gremlins will rely on athleticism and sound execution. No returner had more than 30 blocks last season, but Goodwin and Kempf each recorded about five digs per match.
“Very rarely will we be the tallest team on the floor,” Fall said. “So we’re going to have to play great fundamental defense and play tremendous defense behind the block.”
Sacred Heart drew a Class 1, District 11 assignment with Green Ridge, Lakeland, Lincoln, Osceola, Otterville and Smithton. Green Ridge defeated Lincoln for a district title last season. The Lady Cards ended a long streak of district titles for Osceola in the district semifinals.
Given conference rivalries, Sacred Heart may still be the team to beat.
In practice, where Fall is back as head coach, the Lady Gremlins are working on the 6-2. Their focus on offense reflects an obvious reality: the top hitters from last year are not coming back.
Fall said losses to attrition did not change team goals, which are usually unspecific.
“We’ve always got that great elephant,” Fall said. “Any season, we want to be the best. We want to improve. … We’ve just always had that understanding.”
The Lady Gremlins start Tuesday, Sept. 3 at Father Tolton and host Crest Ridge the following Thursday.
Alex Agueros can be reached at sports@sedaliademocat.com or on Twitter @abagueros2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.