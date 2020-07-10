State Fair Community College women’s basketball announced four additions to the 2020-21 recruiting class.
Tierney Echols, TyRaven Linwood, Aaliyah Chambers and Donnisia Harrison signed National Letters of Intent to play basketball, announced in a news release July 8. They join three signees announced July 3 who represented the first additions to the 2020-21 roster.
Echols, 5-foot-9, averaged 16 points per game, eight rebounds and five assists at Memphis Academy of Health and Sciences in Memphis, Tennessee.
"Tierney is the type of player who can do everything," said SFCC head coach Kevin Bucher. "She played multiple positions in high school. She can shoot the ball from the midrange, as well as outside.”
Linwood helped Mount Vernon High School capture the Texas 3A State Championship in 2017-18 as a sophomore and claimed Offensive MVP in her district as a senior, averaging 18 points, seven rebounds, with five assists and blocks apiece.
Bucher said the 6-foot guard will boost the full-court press SFCC commonly deploys.
"She is an athletic player who can handle the basketball and shoot the three," Bucher said. "She runs the floor well and has nice size for a guard.”
Chambers played at Lee’s Summit West High School, but missed her senior campaign due to an injury. Bucher said he met Chambers’ father, who played basketball at Moberly Area Community College, during his tenure as coach of the Lady Greyhounds from 1994-98.
"I know she comes from a winning family,” Bucher said.
Harrison scored 16 points with six assists and four boards per game at Westinghouse High School in Chicago, Illinois. Bucher said he scouted Harrison competing against Jakyah Amous, who was among the first trio of 2020-21 signees.
"Donnisia can post up and also shoot the three-point shot,” Bucher said. “She can also drive with the ball. We were very fortunate to add her to our program, because there were a lot of schools wanting her. I think it helped that Jakyah was coming here.”
NJCAA to consider moving sports to spring semester
The NJCAA may reschedule a majority of competition to the spring semester of 2021, according to a release from NJCAA President & CEO Christopher J. Parker published Thursday.
The move was recommended by the NJCAA Presidential Advisory Council before the NJCAA Board of Regents meeting scheduled for Monday, July 13.
“We must adjust accordingly to support and sustain NJCAA programs,” Parker said. “The association as a whole is collectively working to provide the best opportunities to be successful on and off the field for our student-athletes.”
The NJCAA suspended competition in March and extended eligibility to spring sport student-athletes displaced by the coronavirus pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.