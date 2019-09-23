Lady Tigers sophomore Kiser Pannier fired a personal best 18-hole total of 7-over-par 77 to place ninth individually Monday at the Smith-Cotton Classic at Sedalia Country Club.
Smith-Cotton finished with a team score of 368. St. Joseph’s Academy, led by medalist Drew Nienhaus (66), dominated the field with a team total of 277. Notre Dame de Sion (289), Rock Bridge (312) St. Teresa’s Academy (352) and Father Tolton (356) rounded out the top five teams.
Lady Tiger seniors Gracie Hofheins carded a 92, Morgan Mateja had a 97 and Gentry Fowler shot a 102. S-C freshman Rylee Ditzfeld totaled 125.
Pannier’s personal-best round Monday punctuated an eventful week of the Lady Tigers, now two contests away from the postseason.
“I thought I was going to come in a little higher,” Pannier said. “I just kept telling myself to keep hitting pars, keep hitting greens.”
A mix of underclassmen talent and senior consistency helped Smith-Cotton win back-to-back tournaments Tuesday and Wednesday, Sept. 17-18 at Marshall and Richmond. Pannier, having medaled in each event this season, fired an 87 to claim 15th individually Monday, Sept. 16 as the Lady Tigers finished sixth Mo-Kan Invitational at Blue Hills Country Club.
Pannier looked forward to measuring up against top-flight competition on her home course.
“If I can compete here, I can definitely compete at state,” Pannier said. “I wanted to take advantage of that.”
Part of her improvement is due to a level-headed perspective, Pannier said. She is confident striking the ball and, after Monday, more confident in her putting and chipping. When her approach shot sank into a divot on hole No. 9, she turned her fortunes around with a no-nonsense swing of her 56-degree sand wedge, settling 5 feet from the hole and putting for birdie.
A relaxed, conservative approach has helped produce consistent scores, Pannier said.
“Just going out and trying to make a par,” Pannier said. “Not always overthinking it. … Not always going out to compete, just going out and playing golf.”
Sacred Heart juniors Caten Lucchesi (94) and Kelsey Hudson (95) paced the team en route to a 414. Lady Gremlin juniors Addy Trammell (112) and Megan Wingerter (113) rounded out the card, while junior Amelia Schotts shot a 123.
Cole Camp juniors Abbie Borgman and Riley Bright shot a 109 and 105, respectively. Green Ridge was led by junior Addie Berry (127), followed by senior Allie Fox (129) and sophomore Ashlee Fox (136).
Smith-Cotton plays two more regular-season events in Jefferson City before the Class 2, District 6 Tournament scheduled for Monday, Oct. 7 at Schifferdecker Golf Course in Joplin.
Alex Agueros can be reached at sports@sedaliademocat.com or on Twitter @abagueros2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.