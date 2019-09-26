An emotional post-game ceremony helped the graduating class for Smith-Cotton softball send a message to their coaches, fans, parents and returning teammates at Centennial Field.
The Lady Tigers are in good hands.
Smith-Cotton senior Karlee Schlup struck out nine and turned in her fifth complete-game performance Thursday during a 4-2 victory over Capital City.
Lady Tigers senior Taylor Ditzfeld plated a pair of runs with two outs in the fourth. After the game, the shortstop expressed confidence in the teammates returning next season.
“I feel like the girls on this team want to win and want to be better than they are,” Ditzfeld said. “That will push them to the point that they want to beat goals that we set for them. We’re not having a winning season or anything, but we’ve already beaten our record from last year, and that’s something that’s exciting.”
Since a 13-5 home loss Sept. 9 to Warrensburg, Smith-Cotton has won four of its last six games. Schlup pitched seven innings and Ditzfeld produced multi-hit efforts in wins against Eldon, Marshall and Boonville, while S-C senior Calyssa Plymell drove in four runs during a 15-7 final visiting the Lady Owls.
A worthy crop of freshman successors have helped the Lady Tigers match their highest win total in two seasons. Bri Wilson and Hannah Hamsher have elevated to No. 2 and No. 4 in the batting order, respectively, while Paris Hammer has been first in relief in the circle.
“We’re working hard,” Schulp said. “We’re doing everything together. … We’re changing a lot of minds.”
Smith-Cotton extended the lead on two passed balls in the fifth inning. Lady Tigers junior Emilee Simon scored with one out and sophomore Lexi Anderson crossed the plate with two outs.
Nursing a two-run lead, Schlup soon faced the go-ahead run in the batter’s box with runners on the corners and no outs. She recorded two strikeouts and induced a grounder to short to end the game.
“I just thought of what I can do, and what I’ve worked hard for for these four years,” Schlup said.
Smith-Cotton (6-8) finishes a four-game homestand Tuesday, Oct. 1 against Camdenton. Two more victories would be the most for the Lady Tigers since 2011.
