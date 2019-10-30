WARRENSBURG — Smith-Cotton volleyball went down swinging.
Lady Tigers senior Haley Wiskur led the team with eight kills and sophomore Paige Abney added 13 digs during a 25-19, 25-19 loss to Jefferson City in the Class 4, District 12 semifinals at Warrensburg High School.
Coming off a sharp, two-set performance to clinch its first postseason win in four years, Smith-Cotton’s ball control wavered against the heavy-hitting Lady Jays. Wiskur recorded with 12 digs, senior Megan Toops had 12 digs with 15 assists and junior Tera Reberry finished with five kills and nine digs.
All too often, sprawling to save the ball forced the Lady Tigers’ front row to settle for tips.
“Defense lost this game,” Reberry said. “I also didn’t think we put up enough swings. … I wish the game we had last night we would have had against this team.
“I think we have the ability to beat Jeff City, but they placed the ball smarter than our defense could pick it up. We didn’t adjust to our mistakes quick enough.”
Reberry served for six points to help Smith-Cotton pull ahead to a 10-4 lead in the second set, with Jefferson City using a timeout during the run. The top-seeded Lady Jays climbed back into the game with a 5-0 run that forced S-C to pause action.
Wiskur said the Lady Tigers, accustomed to postseason distress, lost confidence when Jeff City leveled the second game.
“It’s like a mindset,” Wiskur said. “Our team, we get caught in one rotation, and we just get stuck. … Our confidence, once they were catching up, it went down.”
Smith-Cotton (15-13-2) resisted surrender when Lady Tigers head coach Diane Shipley used the team’s second timeout to stop a 5-1 run that left them trailing 22-17.
“I knew, even if it was the 24th point, I was going to swing hard,” Wiskur said. “I want to get the kill. I was going to leave it all out on the floor.
“I wanted to put up a fight.”
Shipley said the Lady Tigers showed more resilience than they did last year during a season-ending, 25-18, 25-10 loss to Rock Bridge in the first round of districts.
“I’m upset we lost but I am not upset with the way we played,” Shipley said. “I hate to see the seniors go. But at least we went down fighting instead of just rolling over.”
Reberry, who averaged more than five kills per set as a newcomer this season from Pleasant Hill, suggested Smith-Cotton approached Jefferson City with a stigma surrounding their postseason odds. One night after S-C secured its first district tournament win since 2015, the Lady Jays (30-5-3) improved its streak against them to six straight matches.
Wiskur said the Lady Tigers (15-13-2) failed to match Jefferson City’s attention to detail.
“With a team like that, you know they’re good, you have to try and out-smart them,” Wiskur said. “I feel like with some plays, we just weren’t being smart with the ball.”
Alex Agueros can be reached at sports@sedaliademocat.com or on Twitter @abagueros2.
