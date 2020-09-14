Spirits were high after Smith-Cotton’s outfield snagged back-to-back liners in the fifth inning of their conference debut.
Stranding two Helias runners to preserve a two-run deficit, the Lady Tigers were still in position to mount a late comeback in their first game of Central Missouri Activities Conference play.
They just needed a hit.
Smith-Cotton softball produced too few baserunners in support of a five-plus inning performance from sophomore Paris Hammer during a 6-0 loss Monday at Centennial Field.
Helias senior Alexa Rehmeier struck out eight batters in six frames in a combined shutout with sophomore Molly Berkey.
Smith-Cotton recorded two hits and added a third runner via fielder’s choice in the seventh.
Lady Tigers head coach Josh Dawson said the offense failed to adjust as the game progressed.
“We struggle with getting our timing sometimes,” Dawson said. “It shouldn’t take two at-bats to get our timing. It should take about two swings.”
Helias (7-3, 2-0) plated a run in the second on consecutive singles from juniors Paige Schaffer and Ella Meyer. Berkey followed with an RBI double to give the Lady Crusaders a 2-0 lead.
Hammer recorded no strikeouts and issued zero free passes. While her array of off-speed pitches did not miss many bats, she limited hard contact as Helias collected 12 hits.
Dawson said S-C’s starter kept batters off balance.
“You wouldn’t call her a thrower, you would call her a pitcher,” Dawson said of Hammer. “She understands how to get people out.”
Smith-Cotton junior Lexi Anderson singled to end the no-hit bid with two outs in the fifth. Lady Tigers senior Raine Hester delivered a one-out single in the final frame before senior Alexis Spencer reached on a 6-4 fielder’s choice.
While the team approached their first conference game with “a little bit more focus,” Dawson said the increased intensity for conference matchups has yet to manifest.
“They didn’t understand it, just based on the fact that they haven’t been in one before,” Dawson said. “Once we get a couple years down the road, or maybe even at the tail-end of the season when they start to see a conference record on the backside of your real record, I think that will mean something to them.”
Dawson added that CMAC appears to be a competitive league. Last year, Helias captured the Class 3 title and Rock Bridge placed third in the Class 4 tournament. Jefferson City won its district in 2018, while Hickman claimed a district title as recently as 2013.
For now, S-C’s coach said he and the team are more concerned with putting together a complete game than projected conference standings.
“I try not to predict the future. You don’t know what’s going to happen,” Dawson said. “But I do know that if we play this way through conference, we’re going to earn some respect.”
Smith-Cotton (1-5, 0-1 CMAC) hosts Osage 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Centennial Field.
Alex Agueros can be reached at sports@sedaliademocrat.com or on Twitter @abagueros2.
