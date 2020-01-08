The Lady Tigers received a harsh welcome back to the Jungle.
After a 337 days and 10 games into a new season, Lady Tigers basketball hosted a varsity contest at Smith-Cotton High School for the first time since Feb. 4, 2019.
However, an opponent as impressive as the scheduling oddity awaited their return.
Smith-Cotton failed to record a field goal in the first half of a 59-23 loss Tuesday hosting Jefferson City, the No. 1-ranked team in the latest state coaches poll.
The Lady Jays nearly held S-C scoreless through the first quarter, but senior Sophie Martin recorded a free throw with 11 seconds remaining in the period.
Jefferson City junior Hannah Nilges, who had a game-high 18 points, landed a 3-pointer at the horn to give the Lady Jays a 20-point lead after one quarter.
Martin and senior teammate Haley Wiskur combined for three free throws as the lead ballooned to 30 points. Smith-Cotton’s last-second 3-pointer fell short at halftime, and Sedalia trailed 35-7.
Smith-Cotton head coach Jessie Arnold said mental lapses and unforced errors amplified its Class 5 District 9 counterparts posed.
“We just collectively weren’t prepared to go out and play that game,” Arnold said. “Film will be very important; go back and show some of those mistakes and fix them.”
Martin logged the first S-C field goal about 30 seconds after the break. Wiskur drained the first long-range shot of the evening to put the Lady Tigers in double-digits, trailing 48-12. Martin paced S-C with nine points, while Wiskur finished with eight.
Defensively, Jefferson City (11-0) stifled action near the baseline while S-C had few answers for the visiting frontcourt.
“We stressed to work the ball around and get a good shot,” Arnold said. “A lot of our scouting and preparation was defending the post. … I’m proud of the effort they showed. Our execution wasn’t perfect, but they were trying to do it.”
Despite the rising deficit, the Lady Tigers (6-5) stuck to its offensive game plan — which did not include many designed 3-point plays. Arnold said many of the in-game adjustments involved defense.
“It’s not our first look,” Arnold said. “I think we have some decent 3-point shooters when the ball gets worked around, it touches the paint, it gets worked back out and their feet are set.
“We just had to mix it up, trying to do whatever we could do to stop them.”
Smith-Cotton hosted Warrensburg Dec. 12 at Smith-Cotton Junior High and Battle Dec. 21 at the W-K Holiday Shootout at the Fred E. Davis Multipurpose Center, representing its only Sedalia-based contests before Tuesday.
The Lady Tigers move forward Thursday, Jan. 16 at Harrisonville.
Alex Agueros can be reached at sports@sedaliademocat.com or on Twitter @abagueros2.
