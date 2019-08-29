It’s a good time to play football in Lincoln.
Less than an hour after the high school team — fresh off the program’s best season — finished practice, youth players no taller than 5 feet trickled onto the field like the stars of Thursday Night Football.
No doubt a program-first appearance at the Class 1 Show-Me Bowl has boosted enthusiasm for football at Lincoln.
Yet, nine months removed from a rainy, 44-point loss in the state championship and hours from beginning a new campaign, the returning Cardinals remain fixated on a disappointing result.
“Biggest thing I remember is the loss,” said senior quarterback Jackson Beaman. “I don’t really remember the steps that went into it. I remember the feeling I had after we lost. I don’t want that to happen again. That’s what’s pushed us this offseason.
“We don’t want to have that feeling again.”
The Cardinals graduated five players and return seven seniors, including seniors Beaman, Bo Kroenke and Tanner Bays, for a redemptive shot at the Class 1 state title.
With a great deal of returners, Lincoln football head coach Kevin LaFavor said the Cardinals can expand the playbook on both sides of the ball — doubling the playbook from last season and adding more creative blitz packages.
“We’re not changing much as far as what we did, but we’re adding a lot more to it,” LaFavor said. “So we can throw more wrinkles in. … We want to score on defense.”
While the Cards graduated their top rusher in Gage Kahler, they return senior receivers in Kroenke and Nate Hesse, the latter of which caught 15 touchdown passes in 2018.
Beaman, who recovered from an injury and relieved Kroenke at quarterback mid-season, expects to increase offensive output from last season with a consistent presence under center and two senior wideouts.
In other words, it’s back to business as usual.
“It’s just the guys I’ve been playing with since first grade,” Beaman said. “We’ve been on the same page our whole lives. Another year of experience is going to help that. … We know what it’s like to get there.”
Bays, who had seven sacks and 20 tackles for loss last season, will relinquish punting duties to junior Devon Parrott. LaFavor said Parrott has extended his place-kicking range, and is looks foward to Bays’ blocking on punt coverage — among other things.
“Devon can angle. Tanner just has a massive leg,” LaFavor said. “It allows Tanner to block and hit whoever catches the ball. … We’re excited about that.”
Lincoln is grouped in Class 1, District 3 with Jasper, Skyline, Greenfield, Lockwood, Pleasant Hope and Kaysinger Conference rivals Cole Camp and Tipton. Excluding winless Pleasant Hope, District 3 teams averaged 7.8 wins last season.
The Cards swapped Prairie View (Kan.), their only regular-season loss last year, for Adrian and Rich Hill, which now plays 8-man football, for North Callaway on its schedule, with the latter visiting for Week 1.
LaFavor said he expects a physical matchup.
“We’re expecting to have to go in there and crack some heads a little bit,” he said.
While the stakes are high for Lincoln football in 2019, not even the seniors believe their competitive window is closing. As a 4-foot-something quarterback spun footballs during youth practice, LaFavor appeared giddy with excitement.
He said the incoming resources are just as promising as their current crop.
“We have 15 freshman coming in, and if you’re familiar with our junior high programs at all, they’re going to be the next class,” LaFavor said. “They’re good. And there’s a lot of them. … Our sophomores have grown tremendously. Going on this ride, they’ll be one of those groups that probably got overlooked, but if they go out and make plays, I wouldn’t be surprised at all.
“We look really good this year.”
Alex Agueros can be reached at sports@sedaliademocat.com or on Twitter @abagueros2.
