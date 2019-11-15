LINCOLN — This Cardinal is headed to his dream school.
Cardinals senior Jackson Beaman signed a National Letter of Intent to play baseball at the University of Missouri during a ceremony Thursday at Lincoln High School.
A decorated athlete in three sports — baseball, basketball and football — Beaman changed his original pledge from Wichita State University to Mizzou in August.
“To say I’m excited is an understatement,” Beaman said in August. “An opportunity came along where I had a chance to go to my dream school, stay close to home and essentially be home at the University of Missouri.
“It’s something that I’ve dreamed about my whole life, it’s something I worked for my whole life and it was just something that I couldn’t pass up.”
Playing shortstop and pitching for the Cardinals, Beaman projects to play third base, middle infield or a corner outfield position.
“I’ll play wherever they want me to play,” Beaman said on Thursday.
Beaman has slashed a batting average of .493, an on-base percentage of .629 and slugging percentage of .881 to help the Cardinals claim two third-place Class 2 finishes in three seasons.
Earning all-conference honors in basketball and all-state status in football, Beaman said the offseason will consist of strength training specific to baseball.
“This winter and spring I really have to take the next step to get stronger,” Beaman said. “Get faster, hit for power, become more of a complete player.”
Beaman is accepting academic scholarships to attend classes and play baseball at Missouri. Garnering offers with more financial aid and immediate playing time, Beaman said nothing quite matched the value of one day suiting up for his favorite team.
“I’ve been a fan since I can remember,” Beaman said. “I’ve been going to Missouri games since I was about 4 years old. I’m probably allowed to say that I’m one of the biggest Missouri fans out there. … Growing up being such a huge fan makes you want to go.”
